Michael Kirk Lane: JUST BECAUSE Returns To Don't Tell Mama For Encore Dates

After two nearly sold out performances, 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winner for Best Show and Three Time MAC Award nominee Michael Kirk Lane (Hell's Belles), returns to Don't Tell Mama with encore dates of his newest show "Just Because." The show will return Monday 10/7/19 at 9:30 pm and Wednesday 10/16/19 at 7:00 pm

There is a $20 cover charge and two drink minimum per person (cash only). Reservations can be made at: www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows

Musical Director William TN Hall joins Lane on stage, with Direction by Jay Rogers. The show also features special appearances by Sidney Myer and members of the vocal groups Those Girls and Mamas Boys

When Lane discovered he had extra time on his hands this summer, and no creative outlet, he decided to put together a new show. Why? Just Because! The show is an eclectic mix of music and stories.

Cabaret Scenes magazine called the show "pure entertainment" and said Lane is "showcasing his sweet tenor" and Michael Barbieri of Nitelifeexchange has said "You really can't go wrong with Michael Kirk Lane! He's charming; he's childlike; he knows his way around comedic material and yet he can melt your heart with a tender ballad."

Lane who was seen in the 2015 Off-Broadway production of Hell's Belles, is also a member of the voice cast for the children's web series "The Flying Tent." Additionally he is a frequent collaborator and backup singer for artists such as Ginger Minj (Drag Race) and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (Sesame Street)

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





