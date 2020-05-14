Michael Anthony Theatrical Announces Virtual Performance Of POSTMODERN QUARANTINE

Michael Anthony Theatrical announces its latest cabaret, "Postmodern Quarantine," which will be virtually released. This virtual performance art will be streamed on Friday, May 29th at 7:00PM EST on Michael Anthony Theatrical's official YouTube channel. This performance will feature popular contemporary songs spun into toe-tapping jazz standards. "Postmodern Quarantine" is produced and directed by Michael Restaino.

"These are trying times, especially for the theater community," Restaino said. "Through the years, Michael Anthony Theatrical has worked with over seven hundred professional performers and musicians. We are a family. Although, we cannot share the stage together at this time, the creativity of the company and opportunity for our treasured performers must continue."

"Postmodern Quarantine" features company's first international cast. This performance will include appearances by Alison Anaya, Christina Aloisio, Marisa Barbalato, Maggie Bera, Kelsey Bock, Jasmine Maslanova Brown, Michael Fasano, Everjohn Feliciano, Sammy Ferber, Emily Kay, Sabrina Marlene, Ashley McCormack, Drew Mizell, Emilia Parker, Katie Ramshaw, Kim Ramshaw, Lauren Restaino, Stefanie Sambrano, Danny Peter Smith, Shawn W. Smith, Shay Sullivan, Santino Tomasetti, and Jamari Johnson Williams.

After five years of thirty sold out performances, Michael Anthony Theatrical remains one of New York City's most reputable cabaret companies. The company has worked with performers from famous Broadway-produced shows such as A Bronx Tale, Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, The Book of Mormon, Cats, Cinderella, Dirty Dancing, Elf The Musical, Finding Neverland, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Jekyll and Hyde, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Memphis, Motown, Rent, SpongeBob Squarepants, and Waitress.





