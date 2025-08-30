Meriann Meringolo Brings A CENTURY OF SONG to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Marieann Meringolo in “A Century of Song - Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman” on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 7pm

Join award-winning vocalist Marieann Meringolo as she returns to 54 Below with a brand-new show: A Century of Song – Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman. This heartfelt tribute celebrates the life, love, and lyrical legacy of one of the most iconic songwriting duos in American music history.

From Academy Award winning classics to rarely heard gems, the evening offers a rare and intimate window into the emotional and poetic worlds crafted by the Bergmans. Their timeless songs, many written in collaboration with legendary composers, have helped define generations of film, television, and theater music.

Accompanied by musical director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums, Marieann will bring to life a setlist featuring “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep The Music Playing?,” “Where Do You Start?,” “Nice ’N’ Easy,” “That Face,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “It Might Be You,” and more.

Meringolo reunites with friend and award-winning director WILL NUNZIATA (director for Tony® winner Lillias White and Figaro: An Original Musical at the London Palladium) for an evening of elegance, passion, and storytelling through song.

As we mark what would have been Alan Bergman’s 100th birthday, this evening pays tribute not only to his life and contributions, but to the remarkable partnership and legacy he shared with Marilyn Bergman, a century of song and a legacy that will live forever.

Marieann Meringolo in “A Century of Song - Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, September 11 at 7PM. Cover charges are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) Premiums are $101.00 (includes $11.00 in fees) - Bars are $57.00 (includes $7.00 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestreams are $29.00 (includes $4.00 in fees) Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT MERIEANN MERINGOLO

Artist Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called “One of the circuit’s most powerful singers” and Time Out New York claimed, “If k.d. lang’s DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand’s in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo.” She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a Back-Stage Bistro Award-Winner for “Outstanding Vocalist.” BWW also had a say in nominating Marieann’s Alan Marilyn Bergman show “Between Yesterday and Tomorrow” presented at 54 Below for Best Tribute Show. And, noted by The Wall Street Journal, “If you don’t do it brilliantly it isn’t worth doing at all…Ms. Meringolo’s powerhouse interpretation makes full use of the dramatic Bergman lyric.” She’s had the honor of being inducted into New York famed Friars Club. She has received rave reviews for her album, “Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman.” Marieann’s recordings are available on all digital outlets worldwide