Melissa Errico and Travis Moser Will Release New Live Duet of 'Anyone Can Whistle'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NYC-based cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser and Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico will release a new duet version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Anyone Can Whistle,” from the cult-favorite musical of the same name.

“Anyone Can Whistle (Live at The Green Room 42)” was recorded at the famed NYC venue as part of Travis’ solo show, “Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins.” Broadway icon Melissa Errico joined Travis as a special guest during the show to pay tribute to Judy Collins’ decades-long personal and professional relationship with Stephen Sondheim. From her Grammy Award®️-winning, chart-topping version of “Send in the Clowns” off her 1975 album “Judith” to her recent “A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim” album and PBS special, Judy Collins remains a top interpreter of the work of Stephen Sondheim. It made perfect sense for Travis to invite Melissa, another premier interpreter of Sondheim’s work, to join him on one of Judy Collins’ all-time favorite

Sondheim songs. “Anyone Can Whistle (Live at The Green Room 42) will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and all music platforms on Friday, February 14. Pre-save the single HERE.

Joining Travis and Melissa are Drew Wutke on piano, Hajime Yoshida on guitar, Sean Murphy on bass and Shelby Blezinger-McCay on drums. The song was recorded live at NYC’s The Green Room 42 and mixed and mastered by Derril Sellers at Cako Studios.

Follow Melissa Errico and Travis Moser on Instagram for behind-the-scenes content and updates.

Comments