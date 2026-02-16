Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers Will Make 54 Below Debut With Their Kids

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present Broadway’s Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers in Keeping Up With The Cavenaughs on October 2nd and 3rd, 2026 at 7pm. The concert will mark the couple's 54 Below debut and their first time ever performing with their three talented kids: George (14), Henry (11) and Rose (6).

Cavenaugh and Powers have starred in dozens of shows both in NYC and throughout the country. Cavenaugh is best remembered on Broadway as Tony in West Side Story; Ralph in A Catered Affair; Joseph Kennedy Jr./Jerry Torre in Grey Gardens; and the title character in Urban Cowboy. Jenny originated the roles of Meg in Little Women; Gina in Happiness; Veronica Franco in Dangerous Beauty; Antoinette in Little Dancer, in addition to starring as Lois Lane in It’s a Bird…it’s a plane…its Superman and Rizzo in Grease.

Watch as the duo navigate the most challenging roles of their lives, parents to their three genetically tuneful children: the stalwart George, the gregarious Henry and the queen of the kingdom, Rose. Nestle in with the Cavenaughs for an evening of song and banter, while you peek through the entwining dynamics that create their very own version of family. Directed by Joe Langworth, with music direction by Phil Reno, this evening promises to satisfy your ears as it warms your heart.