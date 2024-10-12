Marya Zimmet Returns to Don't Tell Mama and Pangea with ZIMMET TIME (AND THE LIVIN'S TOO EASY) In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Having tried retirement, vocalist Marya Zimmet is once again feeling the need to bring complication and artistic expression into her life. So she's diving back into the New York cabaret scene to give voice to how we pursue feeling fully alive, through a bunch of great songs - some from her debut album, On The Road To Love - by the likes of Cole Porter, Paul McCartney, Lerner and Loewe, Annie Lennox, Jimmy Webb and Cat Stevens - interspersed with zingy tales of what happened when she decided to live life outside her comfort zone. Musical Director Tedd Firth on Piano, Steve Doyle on Bass, Eric Halvorson on Drums, and directed by Barry Kleinbort.

Monday, November 11 - Don't Tell Mama - 7:00 PM (Doors open 6:15)

343 W 46th St. (8th & 9th Ave.), https://donttellmamanyc.com/

$20 cover + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) food menu available. (CASH ONLY)

Tickets: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8610-marya-zimmet-11-11-24

Tuesday, November 12 - Pangea - 7:00 PM (Doors open 6:00 PM)

178 2nd Ave. (11th & 12th St.), www.pangeanyc.com

$20 online / $25 at door (CASH ONLY) + $20 minimum (food or beverage)

Tickets: https://cur8.com/18134/project/125938

Review of album On The Road To Love:

"It starts slow, like the sunrise. It eases its way into the consciousness, like the dawning awareness that something delicious has entered the sense of smell, that something beautiful has slipped into view, that something surprisingly gorgeous has permeated the ears." ~ BroadwayWorld

As a child, the sounds of Billie Holiday, Paul Robeson, Judy Garland, Lead Belly, and The Beatles filled Marya Zimmet's home in New York City's Greenwich Village. She loved James Taylor and Joni Mitchell, learned finger-style guitar, and had a brief acting career, appearing on Broadway, in a long-running soap opera, and in an early Coppola film. (She chose to retire at age 11.) At City College, Zimmet studied jazz and The Great American Songbook. Unsure of her musical path, she took a 33-year detour to pursue a doctoral degree and career as a school psychologist. Along the way, she discovered cabaret, which gave her permission to sing and be anything and everything. In 2020, she retired from her job and undertook her first recording project, her debut album On The Road To Love, released in 2021 and nominated for a Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) award in 2022.

