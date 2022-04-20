MaryAnne Piccolo Tributes 90s Rock in LILITH FLARE at Pangea This Month

On Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at 9:30pm, Pangea presents MaryAnne Piccolo's new project "Lilith Flare" celebrating the music and storytelling of incredible female artists such as Patti Smith, Joan Osborne, Dolores O'Riordan, Des'ree, Alanis Morissette and more.

Attendees can anticipate falling down a 90's rock-rabbit hole of grunge gals, the fem and fabulous who influenced them and of course a few extra magical surprises.

The evening will be under the music direction of Mike Greko (GREKO). Additional musical arrangements are by the incomparable Elliot Roth. Special guest performers include Allison Guinn (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Broadway's On the Town & HAIR), Michael T (Michael T & The Vanities), Rosewood Box, Rob Buchwald, Diana Romano.

MaryAnne Piccolo is well known for her powerhouse-rock-vocals and quick and quirky comedic chops. She is no stranger to the professional theatrical stage and has made many a splash in the New York City Nightlife scene. She is an internationally acclaimed Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac tribute artist and will be returning to the enchanted stage as a legends featured performer in the 30th Anniversary of "Night of 1000 Stevies" this May in Time Square's SONY Hall. She is thrilled to be presenting her brand new project this spring at Pangea. MaryAnne is represented by Bohemia Group Managment and Bonefide and Emerging Artists.

For more info please visit: maryannepiccolo.com

Doors 9 PM / 9:30 PM Performance

Tickets are available at PangeaNYC.com $25 Advance / $25 Cash Door

$20 Food and Beverage Minimum