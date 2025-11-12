Mark MacKillop Will Perform DUETS Fundraising Event This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mark Mackillop will bring a special cabaret evening, Duets, to the Marjorie S. Deane’s Little Theatre this month. The performance is set for Monday, November 24th, 2025 at 8:00 pm.

Join Mark and numerous Stars from Broadway and Cabaret as they sing your favorites from musical theatre, pop, and more. He's got a few surprises up his sleeves and it's a night you won't want to miss.

Funds raised will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark Mackillop grew up performing in musical theatre starting in elementary school. At age 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After dancing three seasons with the ballet Mark moved to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Centers Encores series, he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story.

Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. His previous solo work includes “Live and Unphotoshopped” and “Body by Taco Bell”, in addition to his acclaimed Duets series. As an author, Mark released the book Rm XIV. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares which benefits Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. To date he has personally raised over $606,625 for BCEFA.