Marilyn Maye to Return to 54 Below For Her Annual Birthday Bash

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will welcome back the Queen of Cabaret Marilyn Maye on April 8 – 13 & 16 – 19 at 7pm in celebration of her 97th birthday.

Patron/member presale begins on Fri, Jan 10 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to the General Public on Thurs, Jan 16 at 12pm.

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 97th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

A theatrical dynamo with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

For Marilyn’s birthday on April 10, their regular menu will be replaced with a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

Comments