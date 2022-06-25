Photos: Marilyn Maye Can Still Slay & That's What She Did When THE MARILYN MAYE TRIO played Birdland

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

You know the most irritating thing about Marilyn Maye, my pets? It's that when one goes to review a legendary ICON that has become an icon because of her legendary status as an icon ... what do you review? What line of praise would suffice? What on earth would you critique? How in the heavenly rainbow could this little writer offer "notes" after all the NOTES this singer has sung? It all started with this note on the Birdland Website...

***Unfortunately, due to illness Stacy Kent will no longer be performing this Thursday, June 23d

So with that time slot now open at the venerable Hell's Kitchen hot spot, who ya gonna call? Why, Marilyn of course, and that's just what owner Gianni Valenti did, and Thursday night's near-capacity house got a musical experience to remember forever from the lady and THE Marilyn Maye TRIO - Ted Furth, Tom Hubbard, & Mark McLean. Little Bobby is not new to seeing and reviewing Ms. Maye, and each and every time, all we can think to do is rave, rave, rave... Especially about Bobby's two favorite numbers - NO BAD NEWS from THE WIZ and Mercer's beautiful WHEN THE WORLD WAS YOUNG - songs that showed the depths, and breadths, and heights the lady's voice is still reaching at an age when most singers have long since hung up their atomizers. So, take it on faith that, starting with her Cole Porter medley through her five Johnny Mercer classics, her touching and R-E-A-L rendition of "Fifty Percent," a Fats Waller Medley (she is Marilyn "Medley" Maye after all), and her jazzy "ON THE STREET WHERE YOU LIVE" closer, that this legendary-icon-iconic-legend gave us the goods, but good, and that gets her the usual...

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows!

