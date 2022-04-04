Marilu Henner & James Canning to Present TELL ME MORE, TELL ME MORE: THE GREASE! 50 REUNION

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Marilu Henner and James Canning have announced that their special evening Tell Me More, Tell Me More: The Grease 50 Reunion will play two nights at Feinstein's 54 Below, Wednesday, June 1 and Monday, June 5 with shows at 7:00 pm.

Grease began as a Chicago community theatre production in a converted trolly barn and opened 50 years ago at the Eden Theatre on Second Avenue in the East Village where it became one of the greatest success stories in American musical theatre history! The musical has launched the careers of multiple actors have gone on to create success. Marilu Henner and James Canning ( both original Chicago production as well as well as Broadway and First National Tour) will bring together a stellar cast of performers who will sing and tell stories of the show that started small and grew into a worldwide phenomenon.

Joining Marilu and Jim will be fellow cast members Walter Bobbie, Carole Demas, Ilene Kristen, Judy Kaye as well as director Tom Moore, author Jim Jacobs and producer Ken Waissman. Musical direction will be by Michael Orland. There will also be surprise guests, as they share some of the greatest songs and moments in the creation of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history, soon to be a best-selling book. The show will include numbers from Grease! as well as a selection of songs that are meaningful to those involved.

For information go to www.54below.com