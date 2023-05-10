Maria Konner to Perform at Pangea And Cedar Hill This Summer

Look who's new in New York AND New Jersey: MARIA KONNER, one of the most unique personalities on the scene today! She will be performing in New Jersey: Maria Konner: New in Town, with talented and hilarious singer, Jackson Sturkey and trumpet master Omar Kabir, on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill Country Club

100 Walnut St, Livingston, NJ then back to NY for Maria Konner: Girl Shock, where she will do a preview of her new off-Broadway musical based on her uproarious and captivating new book. This will be at Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, New York City (RSVP at (212) 995-0900) on June 23 & 24 @ 9:30p.m. Pangea is rapidly becoming one of downtown's most cutting-edge night spots with artsists like Maria and Amanda Recokonwith making regular appearances.

After escaping from her straight dude suburban life, Maria Konner moved to San Francisco to be reborn! She explored and then rocked the city for over 15 years. Moving to New York inthe summer of 2022, she joined the performance scene infusing the jazz/blues/cabaret piano and rock nightlife with her own signature "fabulous" style, singing, playing a score of instruments, and contributing a cavalcade of original songs and more.

"I don't have the 'gay gene' - I have the trans & kink genes when it comes to music and pop culture," she jests in her trademark powerhouse voice; "At the piano bar, they expect Judy Garland, but I give them Sweet Transvestite, Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath."

Originally from just outside of New York, Maria's love of the unique, authentic, and colorful started with her spending a large part of her childhood in East Africa, The Middle East, and the United Kingdom, and filling her alone-time with books and science documentaries while noodling around on the piano in the hotel where they lived in Nairobi.

Today she can be found at New York's hottest spots.