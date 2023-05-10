Maria Konner to Perform at Pangea And Cedar Hill This Summer

Performances will take place June 16, 23 and 24.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Look who's new in New York AND New Jersey: MARIA KONNER, one of the most unique personalities on the scene today! She will be performing in New Jersey: Maria Konner: New in Town, with talented and hilarious singer, Jackson Sturkey and trumpet master Omar Kabir, on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill Country Club
100 Walnut St, Livingston, NJ then back to NY for Maria Konner: Girl Shock, where she will do a preview of her new off-Broadway musical based on her uproarious and captivating new book. This will be at Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, New York City (RSVP at (212) 995-0900) on June 23 & 24 @ 9:30p.m. Pangea is rapidly becoming one of downtown's most cutting-edge night spots with artsists like Maria and Amanda Recokonwith making regular appearances.

After escaping from her straight dude suburban life, Maria Konner moved to San Francisco to be reborn! She explored and then rocked the city for over 15 years. Moving to New York inthe summer of 2022, she joined the performance scene infusing the jazz/blues/cabaret piano and rock nightlife with her own signature "fabulous" style, singing, playing a score of instruments, and contributing a cavalcade of original songs and more.

"I don't have the 'gay gene' - I have the trans & kink genes when it comes to music and pop culture," she jests in her trademark powerhouse voice; "At the piano bar, they expect Judy Garland, but I give them Sweet Transvestite, Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath."

Originally from just outside of New York, Maria's love of the unique, authentic, and colorful started with her spending a large part of her childhood in East Africa, The Middle East, and the United Kingdom, and filling her alone-time with books and science documentaries while noodling around on the piano in the hotel where they lived in Nairobi.

Today she can be found at New York's hottest spots.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Reeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in June Photo
Reeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in June

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actor Reeve Carney on Sunday, June 4 at 9:30 PM.

Amanda Andrews Premieres NOT QUITE YET at The Green Room 42 Next Week Photo
Amanda Andrews Premieres NOT QUITE YET at The Green Room 42 Next Week

'Not Quite Yet,' a one-woman play with rock & roll music, will be performed by actress/singer/writer Amanda Andrews at The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7pm.

FTC Theatre Arts Returns to Dont Tell Mama Photo
FTC Theatre Arts Returns to Don't Tell Mama

FTC Theatre Arts returns to the legendary Don't Tell Mama May 12th at 7pm with 'In The Mix: A Cabaret Final.' Featuring the talents of current students Hal Baas, Cece Morin, Autumnmargaret Walthers, and Sabrina Daysie Huancayo, this evening of songs and stories serves as their class final and some, their NYC debut! 

Musical Theater Songwriting Students To Showcase Work At Joes Pub Photo
Musical Theater Songwriting Students To Showcase Work At Joe's Pub

Since the creation of the New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program (MTS) in 2018, Anna K. Jacobs has been its director, creating the curriculum from scratch, bringing world renowned Broadway professionals into classes, and teaching extraordinary NYYS students the craft of songwriting. Now, as the students gear up for their final performance of the year at Joe's Pub, Anna will be taking her final bow. 


More Hot Stories For You

FTC Theatre Arts Returns to Don't Tell MamaFTC Theatre Arts Returns to Don't Tell Mama
Musical Theater Sonwriting Students To Showcase Work At Joe's PubMusical Theater Sonwriting Students To Showcase Work At Joe's Pub
Photos: Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti Appear in 'Three Friends: One Piano' at BirdlandPhotos: Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti Appear in 'Three Friends: One Piano' at Birdland
OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE Podcast Debuts With Tony-Winner Bob Martin And Actor Mark McKinneyOUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE Podcast Debuts With Tony-Winner Bob Martin And Actor Mark McKinney

Videos

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU