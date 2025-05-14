Maria Corsaro and Leslie Vincent to Debut JAZZ à DEUX Tour at Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York-based vocalist Maria Corsaro and Minneapolis-based vocalist Leslie Vincent will premiere their Jazz à Deux Tour at Chelsea Table + Stage on Friday, June 20 at 7:00 PM. Joined by musical director / arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, the singing duo present jazz standards in the style of Bebop, Ballad, Latin and more, in solos and duets. It's a joyous collaboration not to be missed!

Subsequent dates and locations of Corsaro and Vincent’s Jazz à Deux Tour are Sunday, June 22 at Club Cafe in Boston, MA; Friday, June 27 at Jazz on Main in Mt. Kisco, NY; and Sunday, June 29 at Deer Head Inn in Delaware Water Gap, PA. The Jazz à Deux Tour is the follow up to the jazz duo’s debut, An Evening of Jazz, performed at Don’t Tell Mama in November 2024.

Maria Corsaro's love of music and performing began early in her life. She received her first undergraduate degree in theater and after graduation joined an off Broadway theater company. Then, after years in a rewarding, but non-musical career, she returned to singing. Her recent focus has been returning to her love of jazz and the music of legendary jazz composers and lyricists. This is the music of her heart. She wants her audience to experience the emotional texture of this great American art form. She feels passionately that music feeds the soul and is the creative result of musical collaboration. Corsaro last performed at Chelsea Table + Stage on April 4, 2024 in Why Not? and on November 9, 2023, in I Could Get Used to This!, both shows directed by David Friedman with musical direction by Gregory Toroian. Prior to that, she completed a successful run of her show, You Taught My Heart to Sing, directed by Sue Matsuki with musical direction by Toroian, at Pangea. In addition to Chelsea Table + Stage, Don’t Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman Theatre, and Pangea in NYC, she has performed at Jazz On Main in Mount Kisco, NY, and The Magnolia Room in Norwalk, CT. More info: mariacorsaro.com

Leslie Vincent is a prolific songwriter and jazz vocalist. Equally at home singing the Great American Songbook, musical theater, and contemporary rock and pop, she has quickly become one of the most notable voices to emerge in the vibrant Minneapolis music scene. Born into a military family, Vincent spent childhood moving along the East Coast and United Kingdom, where she spent her spare time singing along to Frank Sinatra and the Les Mis soundtrack. The one constant was music. Today, Vincent has become an accomplished bandleader, playing 50+ shows a year across the Midwest, using her theatrical chops to bring drama, comedy and poise to the stage. In 2020, she released her debut album These Foolish Things, which garnered much critical attention from fans and music critics in the Twin Cities, especially from Jazz88 FM, where she’s become a regular in-studio guest. She’s recorded with the band Viewers Like You and performed alongside Twin Cities legends including jeremy messersmith, Joyann Parker, and Patty Peterson. With the release of her new album About Last Night, Vincent is poised for the national spotlight, mixing jazz standards, vintage blues, and her own fresh originals.

