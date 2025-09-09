Maria Bartolotta Will Return To NYC With I'VE GROWN PLENTY, THANKS!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maria Bartolotta will bring her award-winning solo musical I’ve Grown Plenty, Thanks! back to New York for one night only at Caveat on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. The show will return following a celebrated run at the St. Louis Fringe Festival, where Bartolotta was named Performer of the Year.

This sharp, hilarious, and vulnerable “musical traumedy” transforms the intimacy of a therapy session into an evening of song, comedy, and raw honesty. Beginning with a riotous look at the pitfalls of modern dating, the show digs deeper when the protagonist asks the dreaded question: What’s wrong with me?! Through messy situationships, brutal screenshots, and startling moments of self-revelation, Bartolotta invites audiences to play the role of her therapist. What emerges is an evening that is as cathartic as it is funny, where laughter becomes a lifeline and vulnerability takes center stage.

Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, NY 10002. Tickets are available now by phone at (212) 228-2100 or online through Caveat’s website.

About the Artist

Maria Bartolotta is a New York-based performer and writer who blends comedy, music, and unflinching honesty in her work. Her recent accolades include the Performer of the Year award at the 2025 St. Louis Fringe Festival for I’ve Grown Plenty, Thanks!, which continues to expand its festival and touring footprint.