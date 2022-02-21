Mari Malek And Daniel K. Isaac Join the Cast Of POETRY/CABARET: STEPMOTHERLAND

Actress, Model, and DJ Mari Malek and actor and writer Daniel K. Isaac ("Billions") have joined the cast of Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret to celebrate the release of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland.

On February 25th, 9:30 at The Green room 42, this special edition of NYC's bimonthly "Variety Salon" marks the launch of Darrel's first full-length poetry collection, Stepmotherland-"a tour-de-force debut collection about coming of age, coming out, and coming to America."

Darrel and Thomas will offer a new take on being "in conversation" as they guide the audience through an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating the collection's themes. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show will feature comedy, musical performances, and readings from Peggy Robles-Alvarado, Christin Cato, Bryan Terrell Clark, Genesis Adelia Collado, Michael Manzi, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Andres Santiago Pina, Pavar Snipe, Garrett Turner, Lyra Vega, and more! Music Director Drew Wutke will once again be keeping things lively and smooth.

Tickets:

In person:

https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/STEPMOTHERLAND

Livestream:

https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/STEPMOTHERLANDSTREAM