Main Cast Set For The Rigano Songbook 11th ANNUAL IDES OF MARCH EXTRAVAGANZA at Caveat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David and Paul Rigano will welcome Melina Walko to the principal cast of the 11th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza.

For the past ten years, musical theatre songwriters and brothers David and Paul Rigano have been presenting their annual Ides of March Extravaganza at venues across the city. Every year, the Rigano Songbook throws a bash to sing some songs, have some laughs, and commemorate the brutal assassination of Julius Caesar. After last year's landmark 10th Anniversary concert, they are back bringing their music, jokes, and hijinks to Caveat NYC. The Ides of March Extravaganza is an immersive cabaret cocktail party where you never know if the person seated next to you might take up the mic next to sing a rousing anthem, a gut-wrenching torch song, or a thrilling indictment of corrupt leadership circa 44 BC.

David Rigano and Paul Rigano lead the show as always. Rounding out the main cast is Melina Walko who appeared in the Riganos' virtual musical Get the Duchess in 2022 alongside the already announced Zach Faust, Kari Grunberg, Irene Keogh, and Brad Mercier. Drag Sensation Shirley U. Jest will make a special appearance with other special guests still to be announced. David Rigano directs with music direction and supervision by Paul Rigano.

The Rigano Songbook is an award-winning musical theatre duo whose musicals include Awaken: a Sleeping Beauty musical, The Holy Cows of Credence South Dakota, Get the Duchess, We Were Wild, and You Heard It Here (2017 NY Winterfest Award for Best Musical Score). Their viral music video "Screen to Screen" won the RAVE Theatre Social Distancing Festival and they were the recipients of a 2018 TOWN Stages Fellowship. Their song "What Makes a Diva" written for and performed by Christina Bianco, has over 10,000 views on youtube. Follow @RiganoSongbook on all socials for more information.

Comments