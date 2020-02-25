Mackenzie Shivers To Premiere 'The Canyon' Music Video At Feinstein's/54 Below

Singer-songwriter and recording artist Mackenzie Shivers will premiere the music video for "The Canyon" at her FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW debut on Thursday, February 27th at 9:30PM. This special screening will be part of her show "Shivers & Strings: The Unkindness," a concert featuring the songs from her critically acclaimed 2019 release The Unkindness, an album that stands like a powerful army with resilient soldiers on the battle lines fighting against the "unkindness" that appears in the world.

"The Canyon" was filmed where the song was first conceived - in the majestic mountains near Golden, Colorado. Directed, shot, and edited by filmmaker Ross Vedder, the video echoes the song's pulsing desire to move forward, to escape from a painful past. "The Canyon" will also be played live in Thursday's show, complete with new string arrangements courtesy of multi-instrumentalist and composer Sarah Elizabeth Haines (Hamilton, The Great Comet of 1812).

Featuring the talents of Yuka Tadano on bass (Smokey Joe's Café, The Lightning Thief), Sarah Elizabeth Haines on viola, Claire Wellin (Once) and Camellia Hartman on violin, Jon Chen on cello, and Shivers herself on piano and vocals, the evening is sure to allure and charm each listener, pulling them into a stunning musical terrain.

Mackenzie will also be joined by Kenyon Phillips (Unisex Salon, The Life and Death of Kenyon Phillips), crowned "the new King of New York" by The Huffington Post, a wildly theatrical singer, songwriter, and performance artist. Additional special guests are singer-songwriters and performers Jess Clinton and Georgia Sackler.

Mackenzie Shivers in "Shivers & Strings: The Unkindness" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) February 27th at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Mackenzie Shivers began writing music when she was four years old and started piano lessons when she was five. In her songwriting, she underpins her classical training with an emotional essence that blossom together like bright buds as they bloom atop a proud and prolific tree. Shivers released her first album Neverland in 2014 followed by two EPs: Living in My Head (2016) and Ravens (2017). In her latest album The Unkindness, she invites you into a realm where you can escape, dream, grieve, believe, and even dance. Shivers is featured as a producer on the album, released February 2019, and it was mastered, engineered, and mixed by Kevin Salem, who has worked with Rachael Yamagata, Bat for Lashes, and Valerie June.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.





