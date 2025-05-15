Mabel Mercer Foundation to Mark 40 Years With Gala Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mabel Mercer Foundation will present Elegance & Legacy: Celebrating the Mabel Mercer Foundation, a one-night-only gala event on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 54 Below in New York City. This special evening commemorates two extraordinary milestones: the 40th anniversary of the Foundation's dedication to preserving the American cabaret tradition, and the 125th anniversary of the birth of its namesake, the legendary Mabel Mercer.

Founded in 1985 by the late cabaret impresario Donald F. Smith, the Foundation has long championed the artistry of cabaret-defined by lyrical intimacy, emotional nuance, and interpretive excellence. Mabel Mercer's own work embodied these qualities, influencing generations of performers including Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, and Tony Bennett.

This remarkable evening unites a brilliant lineup of artists who have illuminated the Foundation's stage over the years - many supported by Donald Smith and some who had the privilege of knowing Mabel Mercer personally. Performers include Carole J. Bufford, Natalie Douglas, Bryan Eng, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Madalynn Mathews, MOIPEI (Mary, Maggy, and Marta), Lee Roy Reams, Steve Ross, and Craig Rubano. They will be accompanied by Jon Weber on piano and Steve Doyle on bass. The evening will be co-hosted by KT Sullivan, the Foundation's Artistic Director, and Rick Meadows, Managing Director, who will share humorous anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories the Foundation's rich history.

Guests are welcomed beginning at 5:30 PM with a pre-show reception featuring an elevated open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, and an array of gourmet food stations. The formal program will begin promptly at 6:45 PM and conclude by 8:30 PM, culminating in a celebratory toast to the timeless spirit of cabaret.

As a gala fundraiser, the event offers tiered ticketing options:

Premium booth seating: $500 ($300 tax-deductible)

Main dining room seating: $300 ($100 tax-deductible)

Bar seating: $200 (non-deductible)

All tickets include access to food, drinks, and entertainment in the iconic 54 Below setting. Cabaret festive attire is encouraged.

For those unable to join in person, a livestream option will be available, allowing audiences worldwide to take part in this unforgettable celebration.

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 11% Vote Now!