Mabel Mercer Foundation Gears Up For CABARET CONVENTION October 25 - 27



"LET'S GO ON WITH THE SHOW!"

THE Mabel Mercer FOUNDATION RETURNS FOR ITS 32nd ANNUAL NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR "LIVE" ROSE THEATER CELBRATION OF Irving Berlin, OCT. 27; TWO DIFFERENT CONCERTS TO BE STREAMED FREE-OF-CHARGE, OCT. 25-26

Augmenting one of their legendary live concerts with two different virtual presentations, The Mabel Mercer Foundation has announced plans for its 32nd annual New York Cabaret Convention, to be offered this year from October 25 through 27. An all-star nitery cast performs The Melody Lingers On: A Gala Tribute to the Songs of Irving Berlin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 at the Foundation's long-time Manhattan home, the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center (Broadway at 60th Street). The Berlin evening will be preceded by two shows to be streamed - free of charge -- via mabelmercer.org at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 25 (Love Is Sweeping the Country) and Tuesday, October 26 (The Future of Cabaret). KT Sullivan, artistic director of the Foundation, hosts on Monday and Wednesday evenings; Natalie Douglas emcees Tuesday's show. Cast lists for all three concerts will be found below. [Please note: All artists are subject to availability.]

Tickets for the Berlin celebration -- priced at $25, $50, and $100 - go on sale via Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, September 7, and are available in two different ways: Online: Tickets may be purchased online 24-hours a day, seven-days a week, from the website: www.jazz.org. By Phone: 212 721-6500 CenterCharge. Open daily, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Due to COVID-19 safety in person box office sales have temporarily been suspended. For admittance on October 27, Jazz at Lincoln Center requires proof of vaccination (with the final dose of vaccine administered at least fourteen days before theater entry) and a government-issued identification card. Masks are also required, and Jazz at Lincoln Center regrets that they are unable to welcome any attendees under the age of twelve until such time as vaccinations are available for them, and proof can be shown. (Further details about the COVID-19 safety policy of Jazz at Lincoln center may be found at https://2021.jazz.org/our-commitment-to-you .)

The one-time-only Irving Berlin gala on October 27 honors the immigrant who offered a conduit-in-song to the human condition and the human emotions. Irving Berlin's words and music continue to represent our hearts, humor and hopes. The amazing amalgamation of artists scheduled to perform in The Melody Lingers On include Karen Akers, Christine Andreas, Klea Blackhurst, Stephanie Blythe, Carole J. Bufford, Natalie Douglas, Eric Yves Garcia, Aisha de Haas, Jeff Harnar, Nicolas King, David LaMarr (This year's recipient of The Julie Wilson Award), Andrea Marcovicci, Karen Mason, The Moipei Triplets, Todd Murray, Sidney Myer, Mark Nadler, Karen Oberlin, Steve Ross, Sandy Stewart, Billy Stritch, Stacy Sullivan, and Amra-Faye Wright. As an additional highlight, Ms. Akers will accept The Mabel Mercer Foundation's 2021 Mabel Award.

Those who remember the 2020 Cabaret Convention recall that not even a world-wide pandemic could deter the Foundation from its 31st annual event. The four virtual evenings of song they presented last year led the organization to a new, world-wide audience, in addition to its regular rabid followers who didn't miss a performance. As a result, the 2021 programming begins in similar fashion, and on Monday, October 25, "Love Is Sweeping the Country" rejoices in the fact that cabarets and clubs are opening again all over the USA. Select entertainers will appear from Brandy's, Don't Tell Mama, The West Bank Cafe (NYC), Davenport's and Winter's Jazz Club (Chicago), Feinstein's at the Nikko (San Francisco), Crooners (Minneapolis), The Oakside Mansion (Bloomfield, New Jersey), The Pelican Cafe (Lake Park, Florida), Table 26 (Palm Beach), and such new venues as Jazz TX in San Antonio and The Nevada Room in Las Vegas. KT Sullivan hosts Corinna Sowers Adler, Leanne Borghesi, Cynthia Clarey, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, David Edelfelt, Shana Farr, Eric Michael Gillett, Noelle Goforth, Sean Harkness, Paula Dionne Ingram, Lina Koutrakos, Michael Kirk Lane, Alexandra Lewis, Marilyn Maye, Sally Mayes, Tammy McCann, Marissa Mulder, Phillip Officer, Marcus Simeone, Gabrielle Stravelli, Heather Sullivan, Haley Swindal, Jill and Rich Switzer, and Lennie Watts. The evening will feature the presentation of The 2021 Donald F. Smith Award to Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano.

On Tuesday, October 26th at 7 p.m., Natalie Douglas hosts The Future of Cabaret -- a virtual show honoring the winners of the 2021 Adela & Larry Elow High School Teen American Songbook Competition: Mark Aguirre, Madalynn Heeren, Julia Parasram, and Mairéd O'Neil. This look-ahead also includes such rising young performers as Joie Bianco, Hannah Jane, and Anais Reno. A special feature of the program will offer Ms. Douglas in portions of her cabaret masterclasses.

Links for the streamed shows on Monday and Tuesday will be offered free-of-charge at mabelmercer.org, and both performances will remain available for two weeks. According to KT Sullivan, "No registration is required, but donations are welcome and encouraged. We felt that doing one "live" show for the 2021 Cabaret Convention was a correct, good, and cautious step forward, but of course, we can't garner the revenue from this that we would from our regular four nights at the Rose Theater.



"The greater percentage of our annual operating budget has always depended upon Convention income. We hope those who watch the streamed performances will, as in 2020, generously extend themselves to help maintain and sustain our efforts."

Donations may be made via mabelmercer.org (which gratefully accepts funds 24/7/365) or by check payable to The Mabel Mercer Foundation.



Above press release provided by:

The Mabel Mercer Foundation

Suite 402, 630 Ninth Avenue, Suite 402, New York, NY 10036

Telephone: 212 980-3026. Fax: 212 980-3049.

mabelmercer.org