MATTHEW MARTIN WARD: WHAT I LOVE to Play Don't Tell Mama Beginning Next Month

The concert marks the singer, songwriter, and musical directors solo cabaret debut.
MAMAWA Productions will present... Matthew Martin Ward: What I Love!
Matthew Martin Ward began playing the piano at 2½ years old, made local TV appearances in Milwaukee at 11, appeared with the Milwaukee Symphony at 13, and has been gigging non-stop since college. Finally, after 50 years in the business, this beloved singer, songwriter and musical director performs his debut solo cabaret show at Don't Tell Mama!
Ward will perform a few original tunes, selections from the Great American Songbook, and some of his own eclectic choices. This promises to be a special evening celebrating a man and his music! Directed by Geoffrey Stoner.
Saturday, September 14 at 4:00 PM (doors open at 3:15 PM)
Sunday, October 13 at 4:00 PM (doors open at 3:15 PM)
Wednesday, December 4 at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:15 PM)
Don't Tell Mama
343 W 46th St, NYC
$20 cover / $15 MAC Members + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person
Food menu available. CASH ONLY. No credit cards.
Videos