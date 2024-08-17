News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MATTHEW MARTIN WARD: WHAT I LOVE to Play Don't Tell Mama Beginning Next Month

The concert marks the singer, songwriter, and musical directors solo cabaret debut.

By: Aug. 17, 2024
MATTHEW MARTIN WARD: WHAT I LOVE to Play Don't Tell Mama Beginning Next Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

MAMAWA Productions will present... Matthew Martin Ward: What I Love!

LATEST NEWS

Artemisia LeFay Returns To Don't Tell Mama In WASTED GIRL
David Burnham to Return to Catalina Jazz Club in September
HOT FAT PEOPLE SING! Announced At The Green Room 42 In September
THE SCARLET LETTER Musical To Receive Concert Presentation At The Green Room 42

Matthew Martin Ward began playing the piano at 2½ years old, made local TV appearances in Milwaukee at 11, appeared with the Milwaukee Symphony at 13, and has been gigging non-stop since college. Finally, after 50 years in the business, this beloved singer, songwriter and musical director performs his debut solo cabaret show at Don't Tell Mama!

Ward will perform a few original tunes, selections from the Great American Songbook, and some of his own eclectic choices. This promises to be a special evening celebrating a man and his music! Directed by Geoffrey Stoner.

Saturday, September 14 at 4:00 PM (doors open at 3:15 PM)

Sunday, October 13 at 4:00 PM (doors open at 3:15 PM)

Wednesday, December 4 at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:15 PM)

Don't Tell Mama

343 W 46th St, NYC

shows.donttellmamanyc.com

$20 cover / $15 MAC Members + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

Food menu available. CASH ONLY. No credit cards.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos