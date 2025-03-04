MARIE-CLAIRE GIRAUD: FROM HARLEM TO HOLLYWOOD Set For 54 Below In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed soprano and jazz artist Marie-Claire Giraud takes the stage at 54 Below on April 6, 2025, at 7 PM. This special performance, titled "Marie-Claire Giraud: From Harlem to Hollywood," will transport audiences through the golden era of jazz and cinema, embracing The Great American Songbook with passion and sophistication.

Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Harbison hails Marie-Claire as “a very versatile and magnetic singer,” and this upcoming performance will showcase her unparalleled ability to breathe new life into beloved classics. From the works of Duke Ellington to Irving Berlin, Marie-Claire will conjure a world where Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dance beneath starry skies, and the rhythm of Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom echoes through the night.

Joining Marie-Claire for this musical journey will be an exceptional ensemble of musicians: Matt Baker (piano, bandleader, music director), Paul Gill (bass), Skye Hamilton-Carranza (saxophone), and Pete Van Nostrand (drums). Together, they will deliver an evening filled with the magic of Hollywood’s Golden Age, celebrating the films and composers that defined an era.

About Marie-Claire Giraud

A soprano, jazz singer, songwriter, composer, playwright, and actor, Marie-Claire Giraud’s rich musical background spans continents and genres. Born on the island of Dominica and raised in the Bronx, she began her operatic training in Rome, Italy before expanding into jazz and contemporary performance. During the pandemic, Marie-Claire took the time to reflect and channel her creativity into writing her first musical and embracing her true soprano voice.

Her impressive career includes performances with the New York Symphony Orchestra, the United Nations 70th Anniversary Concert, the New York City Opera at Carnegie Hall, and high-profile national anthem performances for the Brooklyn Nets and New York Islanders at Barclays Center.

