MANCINI:54 to Celebrate Henry Mancini at 54 Below in August

Broadway and cabaret stars will pay tribute to iconic composer Henry Mancini in MANCINI:54, taking place Monday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m. at 54 Below (254 W. 54th Street). The evening will celebrate Mancini’s extraordinary legacy, from “Moon River” to Peter Gunn, and honor what would have been his 100th birthday.

Hosted and musically directed by Michael Lavine, the event will feature performances by Nicolas King, Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights), Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway), Steve Ross, Tony nominee AJ Shively (Bright Star), KT Sullivan (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), and Tony nominee Jane Summerhays (Me and My Girl).

The band will include Deniz Cordell (piano), Sean Harkness (guitar), Scott Kreitzer (reeds), and Michael O'Brien (bass). The performance will also be livestreamed.

Mancini’s prolific career spanned television, film, Broadway, and international concert stages. He won 20 Grammy Awards (from 72 nominations), four Academy Awards, and a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He recorded over 90 albums—eight of them certified gold—and conducted orchestras around the world including the Boston Pops, London Symphony, and Israel Philharmonic.

Tickets range from $18 to $106.50 (plus a $25 food/beverage minimum) and are available at 54Below.org. Livestream tickets are also available.