Lorna Courtney, Christopher Jackson, Ciara Renee & More to Perform in NEXT at Joe's Pub

For one night only, co-composers Andrea Daly and Dominic Fallacaro will present a World Premiere sneak preview of their new musical, NEXT, on Monday, November 25 at 6 pm at Joe’s Pub. A host of Broadway talent will perform songs from the in-development project, including Tony Award nominees Lorna Courtney (& Juliet) and Christopher Jackson (Hamilton) as well as Veronica Jackson (Latin Heat), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Taylor Iman Jones (SIX), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Ciara Renee (Waitress) and more.

In the near future, all romantic matches are curated by algorithm and only last two years. When one woman dares to chase more mystery in her life, she finds it in the match she’s about to lose. NEXT is an original musical about not just what it takes to find love, but what it takes to keep it, from the music teams behind Silver Linings Playbook and & Juliet. Explore songs from the show-in-development, shared live for the first time. An all-star cast will take the audience through bangers and ballads that stretch the boundaries of original musical theater.

Tickets for NEXT (beginning at $30.00) are now on sale. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE or visit the Joe’s Pub website or box office.

