Liz Callaway, Sierra Boggess, Kelli O'Hara, WRITE OUT LOUD and More Announced for September at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein: SUMMERTIME SWING!-SEPTEMBER 3-6 AT 7:00 PM

Michael Feinstein returns to the club that bears his name with his brand-new show, Summertime Swing! The multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist celebrates songs, entertainers, and musical history in this exciting new show. Michael will take the audience on a musical journey of Broadway's showstoppers and swinging musical standards. The energy never stops as you see Michael Feinstein live!

$95 cover charge. $150 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kristolyn Lloyd: CONFESSIONS OF A TOKEN BLACK GIRL-SEPTEMBER 3 AT 9:45 PM

Kristolyn Lloyd is thrilled to be making her solo show debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in Confessions of a Token Black Girl. After six years and twelve shows in New York City the time has come for her to re-imagine her solo concert that debuted in Los Angeles ten years ago. There will be songs on songs with covers but also her own originals! It will be a night of pop music flavored confessions, offerings, and laughter. Music Directed by Matt Gould (writer of Witness Uganda and the upcoming Lempika) with musical arrangement by Drew Griffin. Kristolyn is a Grammy and Emmy Award Winning actress, writer, and director.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Featuring Emily Bautista, Phoenix Best, John Cardoza, Jerusha Cavazos, Leana Concepcion, Tyler Conroy (September 4 only), Erin Engleman, Eli Hamilton (September 11 only), Natalie Jane, Tommy Kaiser (September 4 only), Jenn Lancaster, Jake Levy, Jenna Najjar, Jelani Remy, Danielle Wade, Diamond Essence White, and Nina White (September 4 only).

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RACHEL HANDMAN & Keve Wilson: BROADWAY MUSICIANS PLAY MUSIC FROM AROUND THE WORLD-SEPTEMBER 5 AT 9:45 PM

Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below for a 4th time by popular demand! Join violinist Rachel Handman (2020 West Side Story revival) and oboist Keve Wilson (2020 Company revival), for another whirlwind evening of virtuosic playing, storytelling, and nostalgia, plus unexpected songs and guests. Childhood friends from upstate New York, Broadway musicians Rachel and Keve Wilson take to the stage once again to weave tales from their 35-year friendship with delightful arrangements of a variety of tunes created by them and their band.

Joined by Hidayat Honari (guitar), Marc Schmied (bass), Damien Bassman (drums), and as always, surprise special guests.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!-SEPTEMBER 6 AT 9:45 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Music direction by Ron Abel. 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring Brittneyann Accetta, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Andy Kear, Nick Manna, Clara Regula, Ashley Ryan, and more to be announced!

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Liz Callaway: COMIN' AROUND AGAIN - SEPTEMBER 7 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 this summer with Comin' Around Again, a rousing celebration of the return of live music for live audiences. Liz will sing beloved songs by Stephen Sondheim, Maltby & Shire, Stephen Schwartz, Carly Simon, and much more.

Liz Callaway is a Tony Award® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist.

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WORK IN PROGRESS: THE NEXT GENERATION OF NEW WRITERS - SEPTEMBER 7 AT 9:45 PM

What's more fun than gathering in Broadway's living room to celebrate new writers? Join us for a salon at Feinstein's/54 Below as young artists gather together and share their work with the world. Every Stephen Sondheim, Dorothy Fields, and Lin-Manuel Miranda started somewhere and you never know which one of these talents will write the next chapter in musical theatre history. Grab a drink, get comfortable, and enjoy what the next generation of musical theatre writers has to offer!

Work In Progress: The Next Generation of New Writers will feature songs from Vaibu Mohan, Stephen Coakley, Danielle Koenig, Topher Paolucci, Thalia Ranjbar and Ben Ginsberg, Justin Cook, and Caitlin Thomas.

Featuring Stephen Coakley, Danielle Koenig, Rachel Lloyd, Vaibu Mohan, Jamen Nanthakumar, Cheeyang Ng, Rozz Srabi, Caitlin Thomas, Joseph C. Townsend, & Kuhoo Verma.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sierra Boggess-SEPTEMBER 8-11 AT 7:00 PM

Olivier Award nominated actress and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new solo show. Spend an evening with Sierra as she sings the songs that have played in her heart during all this time away from live performing!

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daaé in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Misérables, and Love Never Dies.

$75 cover charge. $130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Susan Derry: INGENUE YOU WHEN-SEPTEMBER 8 AT 9:45 PM

Susan Derry of Broadway's Wonderful Town, The Phantom of the Opera, and more Encores! than you can count, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with Ingenue You When, an evening of sparkling classics remixed for the daring, dazzling woman she's become. She's found her voice and she's not afraid to use it! With beloved tunes by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Comden and Green, Stephen Sondheim, and more, Susan playfully and soulfully asks the question: "What happens when the ingenue grows up?" And some famous friends stop by to help her figure it out!

Featuring Susan Derry and special guests Megan Sikora and J.D. Webster, along with Saadi Zain on bass.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE HARVARD-YALE CANTATA - SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:45 PM

Yale leads the series 4-1, but Harvard won last year for the first time and is aching for a repeat. Join us for a very entertaining evening at Feinstein's/54 Below, featuring Harvard grads performing songs written by Harvard grads in fierce competition with Yale grads performing songs written by Yalies!

For the sixth year in a row, Harvard and Yale grads will perform in a light-hearted competition that we all take deadly seriously. Last year's contest was decided by one point, 32-31, and that's been true most years. The performing and writing talent is high, and the teams are well-matched. Jennie Litt (Harvard '86) will once again lead the Harvard team as team captain, with Richard Shore (Harvard '68) serving as the Harvard music director. The Yale music director and team captain will be Scott Etan Feiner (Yale '19). Harvard's lineup includes singer and alumna Debbie Deane, and Yale's team includes songwriter Julian Hornik (Yale '17).

Performers for Harvard will include Eric Cheng, Debbie Deane, Laura Sky Herman, John Forster, Ashley LaLonde, and Michael Wingate. Performers for Yale will include Sam Bolen, Kenyon Duncan, Scott Etan Feiner, Joy Hermalyn, and Xavier Washington. Additional performers will be announced!

Judges will include songwriter Marcy Heisler and Cheryl Davis.

Produced and hosted by Tom Toce (Yale '78).

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Brynn Williams: CONFESSIONS OF A BUBBLY BROADWAY BABY-SEPTEMBER 10 AT 9:45 PM

Brynn Williams is Back! After a year of tour followed by a year of quarantine, this record-setting Broadway powerhouse is ready for her return to New York City with her very first solo show! Spend an evening with the effervescent Brynn Williams and her signature joy as she sings and talks (mostly sings) about lessons learned, growing up Broadway, and all things fun-because not everything has to be so serious. Confessions of a Bubbly Broadway Baby features original songs by new composers, musical theatre favorites, pop hits, Disney® classics, and more, under the expert music direction of Ben Caplan. This will be a night to remember!

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Featuring Brynn Williams and special guests Paolo Montalban, Daniel Quadrino, and Allie Trimm.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tom McGovern-SEPTEMBER 12 AT 7:00 PM

Musical comedian Tom McGovern (The Office: A Musical Parody) has played in cover bands and piano bars in NYC since 2016. When the shutdown put an end to live shows, Tom turned to writing/selling "Jingles" - personalized little songs meant to boost people's moods during quarantine. A little less than a year later, Jingle-writing led him to a feature on "American Idol." Life is weird.

Join Tom (and a band full of musicians he says are more talented than he is) for an evening of catchy hooks and utter nonsense. If you've ever faked a phone call to avoid someone in public; if you've ever wondered why we never actually see baby pigeons; if you question why people make their dogs wear costumes on Halloween, you're gonna have a good time. If none of that appeals to you, you're still gonna have a good time.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Zurin Villanueva-SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Zurin Villanueva, star of Mean Girls, Clueless, and Disney's The Lion King returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Little Love Note. This celebration of love and all the sticky parts that make it fun will feature music from Broadway hits, the 90s, and R&B... with a few special guests! A true triple threat, Zurin is sure to blow you away. Get ready for a funny, heart-filled evening that will make you want to go fall in love.... again.

Featuring Zurin Villanueva and special guests Dayna Dantzler and Trevon Davis.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RSO: MONDAY THE 13TH-SEPTEMBER 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Very Intense Productions is pleased to present RSO AT F/54, an evening retrospective of musicals by multi-award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein's/54 Below. Audience members can expect to hear tunes from the prolific list of Oliver's work, from Mrs. Sharp; Darling; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland; We Foxes; Rope; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory; Three Points of Contact, and world premieres from Oliver's latest work.

Ryan Scott Oliver wrote the music and lyrics for Jasper in Deadland (off-Broadway; the 5th Avenue Theatre), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Darling; Mrs. Sharp; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory, Havana! with director Warren Carlyle, and more. He is the winner of a Larson Grant, Rodgers Award, New Musicals Awards from Weston Playhouse, Pace University, and the recipient of a Lortel Award Nomination as well as numerous fellowships, residencies, and ASCAP awards. He is currently at work on adaptations of the films Hugo (based on the 2011 Martin Scorsese film) with Christopher Wheeldon; Heart and Souls (1993) for Universal Theatrical Group; Junebug (2005), with Pulitzer-prize winning librettist Royce Vavrek; a trilogy of original musicals (including We Foxes, Rope, and Three Points of Contact); and an English translation of a new Les Liaisons Dangereuses musical adaptation. Find writings, videos, tweets, and more of his morbidly optimistic musings @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.

Orchestrations are by Ryan Scott Oliver.

Featuring Ryan Scott Oliver, Kathryn Allison, Kerstin Anderson, Bandits on the Run, Kae Bragg, Ethan Carlson, Ben Crawford, Jackie Cox, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Caitlin Doak, Matt Doyle, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arielle Jacobs, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Michael Lowney, Miranda Luze, Bonnie Milligan, Heath Saunders, Eleri Ward, Donté Wilder, Daniel Yearwood, and more!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT, HOSTED BY Taylor Louderman!-SEPTEMBER 13 AT 9:45 PM

"WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 2."

We're back! Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award® Nominee, Mean Girls), Musical Direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney's Broadway Princess Party) and produced by Hannah Kloepfer with Sarah Glugatch and Josh Collopy.

Write Out Loud is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. The team proudly presents the works of the 2020 winners - "Coffee in the Morning" by Matt Copley; "Samson" by Ethan Carlson; "Sang Along" by Alexander Sage Oyen - and selected finalists Karl Amundson, Damian Barray, Ben Bennett, Natalie Brown, Stephen Coakley, Dominic Gray & Ceola Daly, Dmitry Koltunov, Shelby Olive, Chris Ruetten, Liam Searcy, RJ Christian, and Makinley Smith. As well as a cast of Broadway's finest.

Featuring Major Attaway, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Gerard Canonico, Stephen Coakley, Matt Copley, Arielle Jacobs, Hannah Kloepfer, Andrew Kober, Taylor Louderman, Carrie St. Louis, Shereen Pimentel, Presley Ryan, Caesar Samayoa, & Danielle Wade

Listen to the 2020 Winning songs here!

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nicole Henry SINGS Whitney Houston-SEPTEMBER 14 AT 7:00 PM

After a sold-out engagement in fall 2019, Nicole Henry will return with her Broadway World-nominated theatrical concert event I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Songs of Whitney Houston.

Hailed for her soulful vocals and charismatic stage presence, Ms. Henry will go on a joyful, storytelling journey weaving in the classic songs of one of the best voices in American music history while putting her stamp on some of Whitney's greatest hits, including "The Greatest Love of All," "I Have Nothing," "I Look To You," "I Will Always Love You," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," along with other timeless Whitney classics.

Co-written by Ms. Henry, this production is conceived and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director WILL NUNZIATA, who has worked with top stars such as Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, Broadway's Haley Swindal, Tony Award® winner Lillias White, and more.

Since her debut in 2004, Nicole Henry has established herself as one of the music world's most acclaimed vocalists, garnering a Soul Train Award and three Top-10 Billboard albums while captivating audiences in over 20 countries, headlining at venues in cities including New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami.

Don't miss this "back by popular demand" theatrical concert event!

Featuring Nicole Henry and special guests Marissa Rosen and Clayton Bryant.

$70 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GIVE MY REGARDS...THE BEST OF BROADWAY! A COMPETITION LIKE NO OTHER-SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:45 PM

During the spring of 2020, when the world went on pause, Scott Coulter's Spot-On Entertainment started a search for a rising star. After receiving video submissions from around the globe a panel of judges narrowed the field to a Top Twenty. Those twenty contestants were then mentored by Broadway/cabaret stars from the faculty at Spot-On Arts Academy. From that group of twenty performers, a Top Six was chosen by a celebrity panel of judges, including Kate Flannery ("The Office"), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Hamilton, Little Voice), Christina Bianco (Funny Girl), Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton), celebrity artist Justin 'Squigs' Robertson, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and recording artist Steven Brault.

Now, with Scott Coulter serving as the night's host, the Top Six all journey to New York City for the concert event that will determine who will be declared the first "Give My Regards" Rising Star and win an appearance with the Pacific Symphony in Orange County, California.

Come join finalists D'Marreon Alexander (Detroit, MI), Chelle Denton (San Mateo, CA), Tyler Evick (Nashville, TN), Natasha Hoeberigs (London, U.K.), Caleb Mitchell (Murfreesboro, TN), and Veronica Stern (Pelham, NY) as they share their gifts alongside a cast of Broadway/cabaret performers for the contest's exciting conclusion! Celebrity judges include Christina Bianco, Klea Blackhurst, Lisa Howard, and Justin "Squigs" Robertson.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andy Karl & ORFEH: LEGALLY BOUND-SEPTEMBER 15 & 16 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Orfeh and Andy Karl make their return to Feinstein's/54 Below! Together Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony Award® nomination. Karl earned his own Tony Award® nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, Broadway's power couple celebrates the release of their new album with a return engagement of their hit show Legally Bound. The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and show tunes that is sure to excite and delight! Orfeh and Andy will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of chart-toppers, showstoppers, and high belting. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

$85 cover charge. $140 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Edmund Bagnell: HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN-SEPTEMBER 15 AT 9:45 PM

We can all agree that 2020 was a tough year, but Well Strung's 1st violinist and vocalist Edmund Bagnell is ready to celebrate better days ahead with his new show Happy Days Are Here Again. Directed and co-written by Michael Schiralli, with Musical Direction and Accompaniment by Mark Hartman, Happy Days is a joyous tribute to music that is the feel-good soundtrack to our lives. As noted by BroadwayWorld, "Be it music made with lightning-fast fingers on a fiddle, or a honeyed voice of dulcet notes both powerful or peaceful, it is a pleasure to watch this man at work." From standards both old and new, get ready for an uplifting evening of song, violining, and storytelling.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amy Jo Jackson: THE BRASS MENAGERIE-SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:45 PM

The Brass Menagerie is a campy romp through the women of Tennessee Williams...in SONG! If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear Blanche DuBois, Maggie the Cat or the Wingfields sing through their plays, wonder no longer - Amy Jo Jackson is here to bring all of the charm and vivacity that the South demands to these iconic women. Whether you're familiar with the works of Tennessee or not, you'll enjoy this ridiculous lark of a concert, taking you through such plays as A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, and many more, mashed up with the classic songs of the musical theatre canon. With Brian Nash on the keys, prepare yourselves for an evening of strong drinks, strong accents, and even stronger choices.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Beth Leavel: IT'S NOT ABOUT ME-SEPTEMBER 17 & 18 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back for an encore by popular demand!

Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand-new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for five nights of fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Music Direction by Phil Reno.

$75 cover charge. $130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRIS URQUIAGA & BROADWAY FRIENDS: LATIN MUSIC NIGHT-SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:45 PM

Come enjoy a night of Latin music presented by Latin pop artist Chris Urquiaga (aka JChris) and an all-star Broadway cast! Latin music is embedded into NYC's culture, so it's only fitting that we pay homage by dedicating a night to the genre. You will hear selections from the Broadway repertoire (such as In The Heights and West Side Story), Latin pop standards and fun original tunes penned by Chris and co-songwriters. You'll even hear Latin-infused selections from the musical Chris is writing with Jordan Silver called Mr. Manhattan!, a musical comedy about gentrification.

Featuring Chris Urquiaga and special guests Gabi Campo, Ivan Carlo, Eric Anthony Lopez, Nathan Lucrezio, Anna Paloma, Mia Pinero, and Adrienne Velasco Storrs.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE POP/BROADWAY SONG TITLE MASHUP SHOW!-SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:45 PM

Two different songs. Two different genres. One same title. See some of Broadway's greatest hits be mashed up with iconic pop songs, both of which share a name. Join a cast of Broadway and cabaret's best as we put a fun twist on songs from all over Spotify. Get ready to hear all of your favorites like you've never heard them before, including Hamilton and Ellie Goulding's "Burn," Rent and Usher's "Without You," Waitress and Ariana Grande's "Bad Idea," and so much more. These exclusive arrangements will blow you away!

Music Direction by Luke Williams.

Produced by Carly Heitner and Zachary Hausman.

Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Phoenix Best, John Clay III, Leana Concepcion, Annie Golden, Jonathan Gomolka, Tommy Kaiser, Jake Levy, Sarah Lynn Marion, Nya, Henry Platt, Analise Scarpaci, Alexia Sielo, Emerson Steele, Christian Thompson, and Alyssa Wray.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amy Spanger SINGS HER FACE OFF-SEPTEMBER 19 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway favorite Amy Spanger is going to sing her face off LIVE for one night only at Feinstein's/54 Below! She has spent the better part of the past 25 years treading the Broadway boards in shows such as Kiss Me Kate, Chicago, and Rock of Ages. She and her musical director Paul Masse have created a set list that will include Jonathan Larson, Kander & Ebb, Cole Porter and more. Amy is a Drama Desk nominated actress who is a veteran of eight Broadway shows and originated Susan in tick, tick... boom! Off-Broadway. She has appeared on television in "The Blacklist," "Chicago Med," "Law & Order: SVU," and more. She's also known for her performance as Sally in Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical. She lives in NYC with her husband, actor Brian Shepard. Amy is excited to celebrate the return of live entertainment at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Featuring Amy Spanger and special guest Lana Gordon.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING STREET'S MUSICIANS IN: THE WRONG GIG-SEPTEMBER 19 AT 9:45 PM

Join Gian Perez, Jakeim Hart, Sam Poon, and Anthony Genovesi (from Sing Street on Broadway) in a one night only rock concert experience. In 2019, these four rock musicians suddenly found themselves in a new Broadway musical, a gig they never anticipated they'd be right for. With their Broadway debut postponed, they were each able to dive into new solo material, following their own sound. Now, after a year and a half without gigging, this band is ready to blow the roof off Feinstein's/54 Below. The audience will get sneak peeks of new unreleased music while exploring the feeling of being at the wrong gig.

Featuring Gian Perez, Jakeim Hart, Sam Poon, and Anthony Genovesi.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Haley Swindal: BACK IN BUSINESS-SEPTEMBER 20 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway powerhouse Haley Swindal's Back in Business is an uplifting celebration of life and love through the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook. In this brand-new show, Haley puts her brassy stamp on hits from "Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered" to "Up On the Roof" to "Before the Parade Passes By," in an evening that commemorates the beauty of life and the importance of following your dreams and your heart. Alongside incredible musical director Scott Cady and an amazing band, join us for the debut of an all-new show celebrating the return of life, art, and Broadway!

Haley Swindal most recently appeared on Broadway as Mama Morton in Chicago and on screen as Tsarina Romanov opposite Brandon Routh in the live action remake of Anastasia. Haley has appeared on Broadway with Jekyll and Hyde, on tour with White Christmas, I Love a Piano, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Jekyll and Hyde, and at Lincoln Center in The Secret Garden.

She has performed in concert at Carnegie Hall alongside the great standards vocalist Steve Tyrell, acclaimed Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, and under the baton of Steven Reineke with the New York Pops Orchestra. In addition, Haley recently had the honor of performing "Say Yes" for Liza's 75th Birthday Celebration in a segment alongside the iconic Joel Grey. She won a New York Emmy for her appearance on "Kids On Deck," and her Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Sistas, This One's for the Girls, and Out of this World.

Haley's cabaret shows, Sing Happy and Play to Win have sold out Feinstein's/54 Below for multiple engagements and to rave reviews, with BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher stating that Haley "embodies perfectly, the spirit and era of Ed Sullivan, the Las Vegas Acts of Ann-Margret, Marlene Dietrich, and Raquel Welch, and the variety shows of Julie Andrews and Judy Garland."

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Zack Zadek: ON WE GO-SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:45 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a rare concert by one of the most exciting new writers in musical theatre, Zack Zadek. Named by Playbill magazine as a "Musical Theatre Songwriter You Should Know," Zack was the recipient of the Weston New Musical Award and is a two-time MacDowell Fellow, UCross Fellow, Dramatist Guild Foundation Fellow, Orchard Project Greenhouse Member, currently under commission by Ars Nova and Arena Stage, and signed to Warner/Chappell Music.

The evening will feature world premiere songs from Zack's numerous musicals in development, as well as never before heard selections from Deathless (Goodspeed Musicals), Store Brand (The Civilians), and The Crazy Ones (developed by The 5th Ave Theatre.)

Featuring an all-star cast of Broadway and downtown performers to be announced, and a band led by Zack, this return to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage promises more than a few sneak peaks of musicals to come and plenty of surprises. Don't miss this one night only concert of bold new musical theatre, by one of its most daring new writers.

Directed by Ellie Heyman.

Produced by Valerie Novakoff.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tony Yazbeck-SEPTEMBER 21-22 AT 7:00 PM

Triple threat Tony Yazbeck brings his signature style to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage offering a little song, a little dance....and a whole lot of love. Come enjoy an intimate evening of musical favorites to brighten your spirits and infuse joy into your soul.

Tony Award® nominee Tony Yazbeck has starred in ten Broadway shows, including On The Town, Gypsy, and Prince of Broadway. Next up, Tony stars as Cary Grant in the new Broadway musical Flying Over Sunset, opening this fall at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

$55 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Preston Max Allen: NEW MUSIC, SAME MAYHEM-SEPTEMBER 21 AT 9:45 PM

To no one's surprise, the guy who brought you We Are The Tigers and Carrie 2: The Rage (An Unauthorized Musical Parody) is back with a brand-new evening of murder musical magic! Joined by music director Patrick Sulken, book writer Edward Precht, and an award-worthy cast, Preston is thrilled to debut all-new music from his latest project Amy Adams Wins An Oscar, a harrowing fantasia of love, loss, and the lengths a certain red-head will go to sabotage Isla Fisher's career. Sonically somewhere between Hello, Dolly! and Heathers, this skewed love letter to Hollywood pulls dozens of familiar faces - from Amy to Meryl to Saoirse to Glenn - into the Academy Awards race of a lifetime, where the stakes are high and no one is safe (except, of course, the audience, thanks to the incredible COVID-19 safety precautions taken by Feinstein's/54 Below!). See you on Sept. 21st when we finally answer that age-old question: "Who lives, who dies, who wins an Oscar?"

Featuring Preston Max Allen and special guest Lauren Nicole Chapman, with more to be announced!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Eli Bolin HAS NO FRIENDS-SEPTEMBER 22 AT 9:45 PM

Eli Bolin, Emmy-nominated composer of cult favorites Original Cast Album: Co-op and John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time in 3 years with an action-packed show featuring family and friends performing songs from his entire catalogue. There'll be deep cuts, pesky earworms, new songs from new shows, less new songs from less new shows, songs from cool TV stuff and podcasts, and a partridge in a pear tree.

In addition to the aforementioned collaborations with comedian John Mulaney, Eli is also co-writer of the musicals Found, Volleygirls, Skippyjon Jones and The Last Song of Eddie Scourge. You can listen to Bit Parade, the musical video game podcast he co-hosts with longtime friend and collaborator Mike Pettry, on your favorite podcatcher. Eli has written music for "Sesame Street" for over a decade, as well as "Animaniacs", "Difficult People" and the theme song for "Clifford the Big Red Dog" (no, not that one, the new one). He's the founding music director of Story Pirates and once pretended to play drums on "30 Rock." He thinks you are nice.

Featuring Eli Bolin and special guests PJ Adzima, Nick Blaemire, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, Larry Owens, Chrissy Pardo, Shereen Pimentel, Allison Posner, Jed Resnick, and Natalie Walker.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jaime Lozano & THE FAMILIA: CELEBRANDO THE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH-SEPTEMBER 23 AT 9:45 PM

"Mexican-born musical multi-hyphenate" Jaime Lozano -considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway- is making his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a concert full of immigrant stories and songs written in collaboration with some of the most exciting Latinx musical theatre writers celebrating the Hispanic Heritage Month. Joining Lozano is his "Familia," an all-Latinx/Latino/Latine lineup of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers including Mauricio Martínez, Krystina Alabado, Florencia Cuenca, and Marina Pires, among others. It is our responsibility to create shows that tell our stories and celebrate who we are. As immigrants building a new life in a new place, we have learned that coming together as a community is coming HOME.

The concert will feature collaboration with Latinx musical theatre writers Neena Beber, Georgie Castilla, Nancy Cheser, Michael Cooper, Florencia Cuenca, David Davila, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Jaime Lozano, Marina Pires, and Noemi de la Puente.

Featuring Jaime Lozano and special guests Mauricio Martínez, Krystina Alabado, Florencia Cuenca, and Marina Pires.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Andreas -SEPTEMBER 24 & 25 AT 7:00 PM

If you are finding it a little challenging navigating the current waters of life in our beloved USA....well...so am I. To encourage myself, I put together And So It Goes...Life & Love, Lost & Found. A night of soulful and encouraging music that will keep your heart resilient, buoyed, and on course; Songs from Broadway and the American Songbook, both Classic & Contemporary...Billy Joel, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Yip Harburg & Burton Lane, John Lennon, Cahn & Van Heusen, Leonard's Bernstein & Cohen & more.

(And should you need to be reminded how well you will be entertained....)

Christine Andreas' shows at Feinsteins' 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and most recently PIAF - No Regrets, received unanimous raves. Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award® nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F. Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards. She won theatre-goers' hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Award® Nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Award® Nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel and starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY's finest cabaret rooms to The White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CDs: Love is Good, Here's to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set, and PIAF - No Regrets. Intrigued.....? Visit christineandreas.com

Christine will be joined by special guest, direct from Naples, Italy to Feinstein's 54 Below, Marco Romano, a full-bodied tenor who knocked your socks off once and will do it again!

Featuring Christine Andreas and special guest Marco Romano.

$60 cover charge. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROB KEVLIN: SILVER SCREEN SERENADE-SEPTEMBER 24 AT 9:45 PM

Rob Kevlin is a charismatic and multi-talented singer/performer. He has thrilled audiences with concerts at Broadway's premiere supper club, Feinstein's/54 Below as well as performances in the legendary Barbra Streisand Room at The Friars Club in NYC, Carnegie Hall, The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Writer's Guild Theater, and more.

Now with his electric new show, Silver Screen Serenade, Rob pays tribute to the greatest movie songs of all time including "Besame Mucho" from Follow The Boys, "Sway" from The Wedding Date, "Under The Sea" from The Little Mermaid, "The Prayer" from Quest For Camelot, "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" from Bohemian Rhapsody, "Unchained Melody" from Ghost, and so many more. An unforgettable evening not to be missed!!

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Bonnie Milligan & Natalie Walker CELEBRATE FIFTY YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP -SEPTEMBER 25 AT 9:45 PM

Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker performed their first duo show Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed To Do A Show On September 6th And Have Been Planning It For Months at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 6, 2019. BroadwayWorld said they were "two glorious belters who would likely benefit from a nice long session in group therapy" and "twins from a different mother (if one of the mothers was say, Shelley Duvall circa 1976 and the other Kathleen Turner circa 2004) [who] have that rare and unlikely stage magic together that brings to mind electric duos like Judy and Barbra / Julie and Carol / The Captain and Tennille."

The world has changed so much in the decades that have passed since then*, but Milligan and Walker are ready to bravely rejoin it. On September 25, 2021, the duo will be coaxed out of their retirement homes and back to their old stomping ground, like the end of A League of Their Own but with less sports and more singing which I guess is just Follies. Join the women as they take their calcium supplements and subsequently the stage to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of their historic partnership. The set list will run the gamut from things you would want them to sing to things you don't know you want them to sing but do actually want them to sing. Cheer loudly to drown out the sound of their creaking bones.

*we dedicate this show to the loving memory of our cherished friend Characters Bar and Grill

Featuring Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker.

$55 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY-SEPTEMBER 26 AT 7:00 PM

It's Broadway's biggest night and you're invited! Celebrate theater's most glamorous event at our Tony Awards® Viewing Party. Watch the ceremony on our large screens and join us for dinner and drinks as you cheer on your favorite nominees.

This year, the Tonys will be awarded throughout two shows, the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7pm, which will honor the outstanding shows, artistry, and performances of the 2019-2020 season. It will be followed by The Tony Awards® Present: Broadway's Back! at 8pm, a musical extravaganza featuring live performances from nominated shows, including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and the presentations for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical, among others.

All guests will be invited to fill out ballots with their Tony predictions (must fill out ballot by 6:45pm to participate.) At the end of the night, prizes will be awarded as follows:

Grand prize: Two tickets to one Diamond Series show complete with four course meal ($700 value).

Second prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $100 meal credit ($250 value)

Third prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $50 meal credit ($200 value)

The price of this special Tony Night prix fixe menu is $75 per person. Doors open at 5:30pm and guests will be welcomed with a selection of snacks followed by a three-course meal from Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Mecca, complete with your choice of a Broadway themed dessert inspired by the season's nominees. Beverages will be charged on consumption.

The price of this special Tony Night prix fixe menu is $75 per person. There is no additional cover charge.

Melissa Errico SINGS HER NEW YORK-SEPTEMBER 27 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

"The only credential the city asked was the boldness to dream. For those who did, it unlocked its gates and its treasures, not caring who they were or where they came from." - Moss Hart

Born in New York, raised in the suburbs, fully blossomed on Broadway, and always in love with Moss Hart's words... in this show, Melissa Errico will sing of those New York dreams and New York gates, of New York frustrations and New York fulfillments.

Reaching into her personal songbook box - Sondheim, Comden & Green, Joni Mitchell -and accompanied by her incomparable longtime partner, the poetic jazz pianist Tedd Firth, she will celebrate the city of rushing pasts, cancelled lunches and hurried loves, of Broadway dreams and beautiful solitudes.

Melissa begins her concert story with an Italian family's immigrant dreams, colorful tales of Mott Street, hatcheck girls & the Ziegfeld Follies. She continues on into a twelve-year old's epiphany watching On Your Toes - who then finds herself starring in My Fair Lady a decade later in that same theater! And, as another hundred people come to mind, Melissa sings songs by the classic songwriters who celebrate our complex and inimitable and back-to-life town.

As she always does, Melissa will pay particular attention to women's experience and women writers, from a swinging "Wished on The Moon" by one of The New Yorker's most original intellectuals, Dorothy Parker, to Georgia Stitt's and Marcy Heisler's haunting love song of today's East Village, "The Wanting of You." From the glory of the uptown downtown rush to the recent years of shutdowns and backwards blessings -- from "Another Hundred People" through "Lonely Town" - Melissa will sing the real and secret New York, the New York of private exaltations and public bumping-intos.

Songs will include Sondheim's "The Little Things You Do Together," Joni Mitchell's "Chelsea Morning"... and of course, look for Melissa's own Manhattan essentials, from Rodgers & Hart "Manhattan" itself through "The Way You Look Tonight," which she once danced to with her mentor in Central Park. Expect a kiss goodnight, too, and a wish for a peaceful and joyful "Autumn in New York."

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JANE & TUCKER: STRIPPED-SEPTEMBER 27 AT 7:00 PM

For one night only, singer-songwriters Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill) and TUCKER ("Saturday Night Live") team up for a unique evening of musical collaboration at Feinstein's/54 Below. This special performance, which has been postponed three times due to stage hogs Miss Rona & The Pandemix, has finally found its righteous timing: the night after The Tony Awards, for which Jagged Little Pill is nominated for 15, the soundtrack release day for the film CURED, on which TUCKER's song "The Other Side of The Rainbow" is the finale...and it's TUCKER's birthday!

Prior to making her Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill, Jane was a member of the world premiere company at A.R.T. and appeared in The Other Josh Cohen (Off-Broadway), The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River), and Original Sound (Cherry Lane), for which she was nominated for a 2020 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Play. During the pandemic, she was commissioned to write a one-woman experimental folk musical for South Coast Repertory; she also guest starred on an episode of "Law & Order: SVU." Her original EP "It's You" is available everywhere.

TUCKER, The Retro Contempo Artist, performed his song "The Other Side of the Rainbow" in the film CURED, which won a 2020 Ken Burns Library of Congress Award and was optioned for FX by Steven Canals, co-creator, writer, and director of the hit TV show "Pose." The film will make its world premiere broadcast on PBS's Independent Lens on National Coming Out Day in October. In addition to writing songs for other artists, TUCKER began releasing his solo project throughout 2021. He has sung on- and off-camera for several seasons at "SNL," knocked off syndicated Top 40 pop parodies for iHeart Media, and backed up the legendary Carole King on "The Today Show."

The duo came together after being selected to participate in the 2019 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, where they discovered a mutual musical spark. Jane & TUCKER promise this special premiere of stripped down piano-guitar-vocal originals and covers is one not to be missed!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DIAMOND SERIES: Kelli O'Hara -SEPTEMBER 28-OCTOBER 3 AT 8:30 PM

Tony Award® winner and Emmy and Grammy nominee Kelli O'Hara brings her glorious voice, irresistible stage appeal, and radiant personality to Broadway's Supper Club with an evening of songs from the Great White Way, her celebrated career, and favorites from her personal repertoire. Kelli O'Hara is one of the theater's most sought-after and acclaimed leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically lauded revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical before she reprised the role in the West End and Tokyo to rave reviews. Most recently, she starred in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate, garnering her 7th Tony Award® nomination. Upcoming, Kelli can be seen as one of the stars of the new HBO series "The Gilded Age."

Kelli received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series "The Accidental Wolf." Her other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

In 2015, Kelli made her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow. She returned to the opera this past spring as Despina in Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from New York's Carnegie Hall all the way to Tokyo.

For the Diamond Series, guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. To ensure an intimate, comfortable, and never-to-be-forgotten experience, seating will be limited. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip are included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

Tickets start at $300, with premiums starting at $400. A three-course meal, non-alcoholic beverages, tax, and tip are included in the price.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW-SEPTEMBER 12, 13, 18 & 27

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Zurin Villanueva: Little Love Note: September 12 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $15

RSO: Monday the 13th: September 13 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $15

Beth Leavel: It's Not About Me: September 18 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Melissa Errico Sings Her New York: September 27 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining froom staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download their Safety Plan, click here.