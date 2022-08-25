Live At Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater Announce September 2022 Lineup

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this September with a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Emmet Cohen Trio + Special Guests "Uptown in Orbit" Release Celebration, Steven Feifke and Bijon Watson Present: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, John DiMartino Quartet, Vincent Herring "Something Else" with James Carter, Jeremy Pelt, Dave Kikoski, Essiet Essiet, Jonathan Blake, and Paul Bollenback, Hyeseon Hong Big Band, Karen Akers, BOSSABRASIL at Birdland featuring Marcos Valle and Special Guest Paula Morelenbaum, John Fedchock New York Big Band, Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli, Coltrane Revisited 21st Anniversary, Ryan Keberle All Ears Orchestra, Phillip Officer and Mingus Big Band.

Birdland Theater will present Champian Fulton, Richard Cortez with Strings, Aubrey Johnson Group, Tod Dickow & Charged Particles w/ Randy Brecker Play Michael Brecker, Harry Allen Quartet, Michael Winther with Art Hirahara, Elan Mehler Trio w/ Tony Scherr and Francisco Mela, Steve Smith Vital Information Trio, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Fleurine, Roberta Gambarini Quartet, and Bouncin' With Bud: Bud Powell Birthday Tribute.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, The Anderson Brothers, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com

August 30-September 3 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (8/30-9/1); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (9/2-3) *Livestream 9/1 @ 9:30pm: fly.live/emmet - Birdland Jazz Club

Emmet Cohen Trio + Special Guests "Uptown in Orbit" Release Celebration



Special Guests: Sheila Jordan (vocals, 8/30), Miguel Zenon (alto sax, 8/31), Houston Person (tenor sax, 9/2), Bruce Harris (trumpet, 9/3) and Ruben Fox (sax, 9/3). Virtuoso pianist Emmet Cohen has taken the jazz world by storm. The Cole Porter Fellow of the American Pianists Association, Cohen made a name for himself as the 1st place winner in a number of the United States' most prestigious piano competitions, including the 2019 American Pianists Awards, the 2014 American Jazz Pianists Competition, and the 2011 Phillips Piano Competition at the University of West Florida-as well as placing as a finalist in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition. More recently, however, Cohen became a pioneer of a new kind. When the pandemic caused a lockdown in March 2020, he began filming concerts from his Harlem apartment, calling them "Live From Emmet's Place" and featuring his trio of bassist Russell Hall and drummer Kyle Poole with special guest friends. The series became an instant hit; now, with over 1,000,000 views across more than 300 high-production videos, Emmet's Place is a (literal) household name in jazz. For this week at Birdland, Cohen will celebrate the release of his latest recording, Uptown in Orbit. Be there to see some riveting swing!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 1-4 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (9/1); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (9/2-4) - Birdland Theater

Champian Fulton



A great jazz singer is something special, and something special indeed is Champian Fulton. Daughter of trumpeter Stephen Fulton, Champian grew up inside the world of jazz, and as she grew she developed a swinging sound on the piano and a voice beyond her years-a sound reminiscent of the old master vocalists. Named the Hot House Readers Poll 2019 Pianist and Vocalist of the Year, and with 14 albums to her name, she is understandably a Birdland fan favorite. Fulton returns to the jazz club with drummer Fukushi Tainaka and bassist Hide Tanaka, with whom she recorded Birdsong in 2020. Her latest album is Live From Lockdown with her father Stephen Fulton.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 4 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Steven Feifke and Bijon Watson Present: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra



Steven Feifke and Bijon Watson are two of the most in-demand big band practitioners in the world today, and they noticed something that needed changing. Why, they asked, are all the big bands today divided into age groups? What happened to the century-old tradition of Horace Silver, Art Blakey, and Miles Davis-that of older musicians calling young musicians into their ensembles to bridge the generation gap and share knowledge back and forth? Feifke and Watson's answer is the Generation Gap Orchestra, which combines some of the leading musicians from older and younger generations of jazz to form a powerful swinging sound. Feifke-the recipient of the 2020 David Baker Prize in composition from the Ravinia Festival and the musical director for Tony Award-winning actor and singer Santino Fontana-and Watson-the lead trumpet player for the Grammy-nominated Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, the Grammy-nominated John Daversa Progressive Big Band, and the late Gerald Wilson Jazz Orchestra-will wow you with what's possible when the Generation Gap is closed.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 5 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

John di Martino Quartet



John di Martino is a veteran pianist whose Grammy-nominated work with Freddy Cole, Bobby Sanabria, Issac Delgado, and Ray Baretto, as well as his work as a leader with star-studded groups, makes him a stunning pianist to witness. Described as a "shape-shifter" for his creativity across musical genres, di Martino has gifted us with a new quartet release entitled Passion Flower. Featuring the music of the late, great American composer Billy Strayhorn, the deft pianist brings his world-class ensemble to Birdland with Wayne Escoffery, saxophones; Boris Kozlov, bass; and Carmen Intorre, drums; to help him celebrate their new recording.

$30 cover / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 5 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Richard Cortez with Strings



A leader in the new crop of vocal talents emerging from the New York City jazz scene, Richard Cortez's golden voice handles the Great American Songbook with a deep emotional intelligence, an unbridled passion for song, and-rare and moving-an activist's relationship to both his material and his audience. Cortez's openly gay renderings of timeless treasures by Cole Porter, Billie Holiday, Jerome Kern, and so many others deliver sweetness, self-assuredness and disarming vulnerability with a well-timed wit. Splitting his time between a number of weekly residencies at iconic gay venues across the city-among them Club Cumming, Metropolitan Bar, and Rebar-Cortez has focused and refined his artistry while growing his wide fan-base. Recent performances in distinguished productions such as Live at Emmet's Place with the Emmet Cohen Trio, or Jazz at Lincoln Center's Jazz at Pride with drummer/bandleader Bryan Carter, have marked the vocalist's career for success. For this engagement at Birdland, he will perform standards with a string section-perhaps every jazz singer's dream-as well as with intimate accompaniment from regular bandmates Marius van den Brink (piano) and Alex Tremblay (bass). Don't miss this already legendary new voice as he debuts freshly minted arrangements.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 6-10 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (9/6-8); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (9/9-10) *Livestream 9/8 @ 9:30pm: fly.live/somethingelse - Birdland Jazz Club



Vincent Herring "Something Else!" with James Carter, Jeremy Pelt, Dave Kikoski, Essiet Essiet, Jonathan Blake, Paul Bollenback

Vincent Herring is one of the modern kings of alto saxophone. His mastery of the horn, combined with the power of his blues and his fiery energy make clear why he is featured on over 250 recordings. For this special band, entitled "Something Else!" aligned with the seminal 1958 Cannonball Adderly recording of the same name, Herring brings together some of jazz's most formidable figures: James Carter, the ebullient saxophonist; Jeremy Pelt, the trumpet griot; Dave Kikoski, pianist extraordinaire; Essiet Essiet, the sagacious bassist; Jonathan Blake, the lithe, original drummer; and Paul Bollenback, guitar. This is sure to be a week of incredible music!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 7 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Aubrey Johnson Group



Vocalist and composer Aubrey Johnson is a force to be reckoned with. With beautiful, heartfelt original lyrics and darting, crisp vocal lines, Johnson pens and performs modern music that starts from contemporary jazz and dares to trek forward. Her 2020 release, Unraveled, met critical acclaim-and her second recording is due in November 2022 on Sunnyside Records. Johnson was born from musical roots: her uncle is the late great pianist Lyle Mays, musical partner of Pat Metheny. She sang on his final release, 2021's Eberhard, which won the Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition. She can be heard on Grammy-nominated recordings for Birdland favorite Arturo O'Farrill and the legendary Bobby McFerrin. Johnson makes her Birdland debut with this Wednesday evening performance in the theater.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 8 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tod Dickow & Charged Particles w/ Randy Brecker Play Michael Brecker in the Theater



Tod Dickow, a saxophonist called "a powerhouse" by Jazzthetik Magazine and "one of the best in the world" by Jazz Life, will pay homage to his hero, the great Michael Brecker, with his group Charged Particles and with Brecker's brother, legendary trumpeter Randy Brecker. Together, they will play songs from Michael Brecker's catalogue in what Downbeat has called their characteristically "exciting, satisfying" sound. David Demsey, who runs the Michael Brecker Living Archives, will present opening remarks for the show, as will Bill Milkowski, the jazz author who penned Brecker's recent biography. Some proceeds from the performance will be donated to the Michael Brecker Family Foundation, which focuses on blood cancer research and jazz scholarship. Join the band for an evening of great music in honor of a worthy cause.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 9-11 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Harry Allen Quartet



The saxophonist that John Pizzarelli has called "Nothing less than perfect," Harry Allen is the consummate swinger. A veteran of jazz music, he has recorded over 70 discs as a leader, three of which won Gold Disc Awards from Japan's Swing Journal, with his album Tenors Anyone? winning both the Gold Disc and the New Star Award. Allen's work with Rosemary Clooney, Tony Bennett, Ray Brown, Hank Jones, Frank Wess, Flip Phillips, Harry "Sweets" Edison, Kenny Burrell, Herb Ellis, John Pizzarelli, Bucky Pizzarelli, Gus Johnson, Jeff Hamilton, Johnny Mandel, James Taylor, and Sheryl Crow-to name a few-places him in an elite class, but he is no snob: in fact, what makes Harry Allen so great is his down-to-earth playing, his love of the music. His off-the-cuff style needs no set-lists. For these three nights at Birdland, he is sure to start and end swinging. What happens along the way will undoubtedly be pure magic.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 11 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Hyeseon Hong Big Band



The Korean jazz composer/arranger Hyeseon Hong (hay-son · hong) splits her time between New York City and Seoul. Mixing classical music, contemporary jazz, Korean traditional music, and the big band sound, Hong has created a unique corner wherein lush harmonies and impressionistic backgrounds set the scene for Korean rhythms and clear melodies, painting rich sonic portraits of the natural world. Her most recent release, EE-YA-GI (Summit, 2017) was met with critical acclaim, and to Birdland she brings a 17-person band full of New York heavy-hitters including Rich Perry, Jonathan Saraga, Andrew Hadro and Jeremy Powell.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 12 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Akers - "Water Under the Bridge"



Singer and actress Karen Akers will return to Birdland with her concert featuring musical director Alex Rybeck. Akers takes a look back at some of the songs that first brought her acclaim in cabaret as well as on Broadway, television, and recordings - works by Craig Carnelia, Maury Yeston, Edith Piaf, and Stephen Sondheim, among other treasures. Akers is one of America's more arresting and successful concert stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, and Barcelona's Liceu Opera House. She appeared on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel. She made her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of Nine, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award.

$40 tables + $20 food/drink minimum

September 12 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Michael Winther with Art Hirahara - "A Sinatra Songbook"



Broadway's Michael Winther, will join acclaimed jazz pianist/composer Art Hirahara to celebrate and explore his favorite songs made famous by Frank Sinatra. Winther is a veteran of eight Broadway productions and has appeared in numerous productions Off-Broadway. He has headlined concerts in some of the most popular venues in New York City - including Birdland, 54 Below, Joe's Pub and Lincoln Center's prestigious American Songbook Series - as well as other major venues across the country. Michael's Broadway credits include: Flying Over Sunset, Fun Home, 33 Variations, Mamma Mia!, 1776, Artist Descending a Staircase, The Crucible and Damn Yankees. Equally comfortable on the Broadway stage as in the concert hall and recording studio, Michael collaborated with multiple Grammy-nominee, jazz composer Fred Hersch and poet, Mary Jo Salter in the premiere of a new song cycle, Rooms of Light. He has appeared with Rob Kapilow in "What Makes It Great?" at Lincoln Center and in major venues across the country celebrating the songs of Sondheim, Arlen, Gershwin, Porter, Bernstein, Berlin and Rodgers.

$30 tables + $20 food/drink minimum

September 13-17 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (9/13-15); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (9/16-17) *Livestream 9/15 @ 9:30pm: fly.live/bossabrasil - Birdland Jazz Club



BOSSABRASIL at Birdland featuring Marcos Valle and Special Guest Paula Morelenbaum

Marcos Valle is one of the major songwriters of Brazilian popular music and is regarded generally as one of the most important Brazilian artists of all time. In a career spanning more than 40 years, over 300 of Valle's songs have been recorded by greats such as Sarah Vaughan, Chicago, Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson, Dave Brubeck, Toots Thielemans, and so many more. He received a "Latin Grammy" nomination in 2011. For this special week, Valle brings the marvelous Paula Morelenbaum to the stage, the Brazilian vocalist with Antonio Carlos Jobim's band from 1984-94 with 15 solo recordings to her name. The two are sure to put on an iconic week of performances.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 15 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Elan Mehler Trio w/ Tony Scherr and Francisco Mela



"The subdued certainties of his playing bring a crowded room to total silence" - The Guardian

Elan Mehler's career has seen him record with modern jazz greats Bill Frisell, Becca Stevens, and Dave Douglas. On his new release, There is a Dance, Mehler joins forces with Tony Scherr, bass, and Francisco Mela, drums. Scherr, for his part, is a dynamic bassist with a list of music who's-whos to his resume: Bill Frisell Trio, Sexmob, John Lurie's Lounge Lizards, Willie Nelson, Rickie Lee Jones, Rufus Wainwright, Norah Jones, Madeleine Peyroux. Mela is an ebullient force on drums, the choice of McCoy Tyner, Esperanza Spaulding, John Scofield, Lionel Loueke, Joanne Brackeen, Jane Bunnett, Anat Cohen, and many others. Mehler's pianism is lauded for its delicate touch, lyrical use of melody, and his joy for the present moment. He was recently featured on the recording KIMBROUGH, featuring 68 of New York's finest musicians celebrating the life and music of recently passed pianist Frank Kimbrough. This trio performance is sure to be a subtle, beautiful, and exciting evening.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 16-18 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Steve Smith Vital Information Trio



A truly unique musician with a fabulous artistic path, the great drummer Steve Smith began playing in big bands in the 1970s as he studied with legendary teachers Alan Dawson and Freddie Gruber. His all-star group Vital Information has performed since the early 1970s, since before Smith joined the iconic rock band, Journey, with whom he rocketed to international fame. After decades of performances that has seen new members join over the years, Vital Information now includes the incredible Manuel Valera (Guggenheim Fellow and Grammy nominated pianist) and the world-class Janek Gwizdala (electric bassist for fusion jazz legends Mike Stern, Randy Brecker and Peter Erskine). Vital Information has, over the years, been a four-member ensemble. This new trio format allows for new possibilities in the group's miraculous combination of bebop, funk, South Indian traditional, and contemporary influences. And, in anticipation of Vital Information's 40th Anniversary celebration in 2023, Wounded Bird Records has recently released Steve Smith and Vital Information: The Complete Columbia Recordings, a four CD set of Vital Information's first 4 albums.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 18 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

John Fedchock New York Big Band



Master trombonist John Fedchock began his stellar career with bandleader Woody Herman's Orchestra. Over the years, he grew into a refined composer, arranger and bandleader, performing and recording with a "who's who" list of jazz. Fedchock's NY Sextet, which released Into the Shadows (Summit) in July 2020, is a tight-knit unit made up of New York's finest musicians. Downbeat calls the record "one of [Fedchock's] most poised and assertive recordings yet" and Jazz Journal describes it as "straight from the shoulder, unpretentious jazz." Fedchock's virtuosity and warm sound are sure to be on display!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 19 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli - "Mel and Ella Swing!"



Renowned pianist and singer Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combine their considerable talents for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald. "Mel and Ella Swing!" includes favorites from the Great American Songbook ("The Man I Love," "A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square," "Cheek To Cheek") and swinging jazz standards ("Too Close For Comfort," "Lady Be Good").These two performers have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible knowledge and feel for this great music that's not often seen these days. It's an incredible and joyful evening featuring Patrick O'Leary on bass and Mark McLean on drums. Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes.. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with Liza Minnelli, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony's pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, he has performed his own shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman) in concert halls and nightclubs across the country. Billy also serves as music director for such leading vocalists as Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole, Paulo Szot and Marilyn Maye. He has recorded five solo CDs and his latest CD release "Billy's Place" (Club44 Records). Stravelli's pairing of a jazz artist's musicianship with an ability to interpret lyrics and connect with an audience has led to a richly varied career. She regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs and performing arts centers and has headlined domestic and international jazz festivals including the 2021 & 2018 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival in New Paltz, NY, the 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Santiago, Chile, the 2016 All That Jazz Festival in Eleuthera, Bahamas and the 2014 Maree Sonore Festival in Venice, Italy.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 19 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf



With her long-time friend Charlie Alterman on piano, cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf will perform selections from her debut album, Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, and welcome her husband, saxophonist Marc Phaneuf, as they celebrate their eighteenth wedding anniversary that night. Special guest star to be announced. Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf has established a busy career in New York City as a solo, chamber, Broadway, and recording artist. Since 2003 she has played in 18 Broadway shows including The Bridges of Madison County, Evita, and Sunday in the Park with George. Off-Broadway credits include the premiere productions of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years (Chicago 2001, NYC 2002). Her debut solo album, Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, was released in 2021 on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals. Following her sold-out debut at Birdland Jazz Club in 2018 she continues to present headlining shows featuring Broadway's greatest stars.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 20-24 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (9/20-22); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (9/23-24) *Livestream 9/22 @ 9:30pm: fly.live/coltrane - Birdland Jazz Club

Coltrane Revisited 21st Anniversary



A special tribute to the saxophonist that some would call the greatest musician of American history, Coltrane Revisited-21st Anniversary-has brought sold out audiences to Birdland Jazz Club for over two decades and counting. This year, the great Jimmy Greene, Greg Osby, and Vincent Herring lead a saxophone frontline, with Jeremy Pelt joining on trumpet (9/22-24), and Helen Sung on piano (20-21); Lonnie Plaxico, and Steve Smith form the rhythm section. A hard-hitting, spiritually-inclined event, this week of performances is not to be missed.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 22 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Fleurine



One of jazz's iconic modern vocalists, Fleurine-Dutch born, Portugal-raised, Brazil-minded, and U.S.-based-has made jazz history multiple times over. The first singer authorized to translate the lyrics of Chico Buarque into English; the 6th lyricist to ever write and record lyrics to Thelonious Monk's music (others included Jon Hendricks and Abbey Lincoln); and the first to compose lyrics for songs by Kenny Dorham, Curtis Fuller, Joshua Redman, Tom Harrell, Thad Jones, Pat Metheny, and others; Fleurine is a radiant force of musical excellence. Her world tours and recordings with modern piano master Brad Mehldau are beautiful testaments of contemporary music. Allow her "vocal wizardry" (JazzTimes) to put you under her spell on this special Thursday night at the Birdland Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 23-25 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Roberta Gambarini Quartet



Born in Turino, Italy, Roberta Gambarini's move to the United States in 1998 was all it took to launch her to stardom. Now a household name in swinging contemporary jazz, the award-winning vocalist and lyricist has appeared on over 20 albums, with 2007's Easy to Love and 2010's So In Love both nominated for the GRAMMY for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Gambarini has performed and recorded as a part of the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band, the Roy Hargrove Big Band, The Clare Fischer Latin Jazz Big Band, the Heath Brothers Band, and in duo with piano legend Hank Jones. She counts among her mentors the great Jimmy Heath, Paquito D'Rivera, James Moody, Dave Brubeck, Chucho Valdes, and others in the family of jazz icons. Twice named Singer of the Year by the International Jazz Journalists Association, Gambarini is known for the dignity and sweetness of her tone, her sparkling improvisations, and her joyous stage presence.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 25 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Ryan Keberle All Ears Orchestra



Both a formidable trombonist and a prolific composer, Ryan Keberle has been hailed by The New York Times as a player "of vision and composure." Named #1 Rising Star Trombonist in the Downbeat International Critics Poll, Keberle the instrumentalist is a force to be reckoned with, lending his voice to ensembles led by Maria Schneider, David Bowie, Justin Timberlake, Ivan Lins, and Wynton Marsalis. As a composer, he has developed a wide-ranging and refreshing style, writing pieces with voice and synthesized instruments, as well as traditional big band configurations. While Keberle's first two albums featured thick brass textures and a "little big band," his group Catharsis incorporated Camila Meza's stunning vocals and guitar for three stylistically groundbreaking recordings, including 2016's Azul Infinito, named one of "five jazz albums you need to hear" by Billboard. Four subsequent albums by his group Reverso all see Keberle exploring new sonic territory. At Birdland, come see this daring explorer on his ever-changing journey: this time, with his All Ears Orchestra.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 26 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Phillip Officer - "Let Me Sing And I'm Happy"



It's been a decade since Phillip Officer, one of NYC's favorite singers, stepped into the spotlight. Officer returns to make his Birdland Theater debut with "Let Me Sing And I'm Happy." The Chicago Tribune wrote, "Officer joins the rank of great singers as he elevates his material with a natural effervescence you wish you could bottle." Phillip built a commanding reputation for his commitment to lyrics. The New York Times complimented him as "a master of lyric interpretation - a textbook example of pop understatement." "Let Me Sing And I'm Happy" will celebrate a coterie of great writers and artists who have influenced his musical journey, including Peggy Lee, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, Irving Berlin, Cher, and Johnny Mercer. The talented trio of musicians include Mark Hartman on piano, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, and Erik Friedlander on cello. Officer made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated musical Side Show. He is the recipient of multiple New York Nightlife, Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs, and Backstage Bistro Awards. The show is directed by Bill Russell.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 27 - October 1 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (9/27-29); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (9/30-10/1) - Birdland Jazz Club

Mingus Big Band



Celebrating the music of its founder Sue Mingus's late husband, this Grammy-winning and 4-time Grammy-nominated ensemble plays with fire and imagination. The Mingus Big Band and its two sister ensembles, Mingus Dynasty and Mingus Orchestra, held a famed weekly residency in New York City for decades until the COVID-19 pandemic put them on pause. But they are still swinging as hard as ever, week at Birdland, they are bound to knock the socks off of their audience. Charles Mingus was known for powerful bass playing, his groundbreaking compositions of visionary genius, and his openness to the individual personalities of the members of his groups. The Mingus Big Band continues this legacy with a cast of New York's most inventive, accomplished jazz musicians.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 29 - October 2 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (9/29); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (9/30-10/2) - Birdland Theater

Bouncin' With Bud: Bud Powell Birthday Tribute



It's the month of Steve Smith at Birdland! The great and unique drummer, dedicated to big band, rock, fusion, South Indian music, and straight ahead bebop is performing in three groups for the second half of September-in this one, he is joined by Coltrane Revisited bandmembers Lonnie Plaxico (bass) and Helen Sung (piano), as well as Vital Information pianist Manuel Valera, performing the seminal Bud Powell album The Scene Changes. The 1958 recording features some of Powell's most famous pieces, such as "Cleopatra's Dream," "Duid Deed," "Danceland" and "Crossin' the Channel." The group will also play the famously challenging songs "Un Poco Loco" and "Tempus Fugue-It"---audiences are in for a wild ride. Genius pianist Bud Powell was born on September 27th, 24. He would be 98 for this birthday celebration. Help Steve and crew wish him a happy birthday as they bounce through his now-classic music.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:

September 5, 12, 19, 26 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party



"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

September 6, 13, 20, 27 (Tuesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers



Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as "virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone" by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music's biggest straight-ahead jazz acts-including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis-the brothers constitute a formidable force. They've headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them every Tuesday for the month of September as they deliver some straight-down-the-middle jazz.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

September 6, 13, 20, 27 (Tuesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher



"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

September 7, 14, 21, 28 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band



Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

September 14, 21, 28 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night



It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests. Warren Vaché (trumpet, 9/14), Ed Cherry (guitar, 9/21), Harry Allen (sax, 9/28).

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum