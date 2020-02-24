Lisette Oropesa and Anthony Roth Costanzo Will Perform At Hamlen-Palm Series House Concert

Celebrated soprano Lisette Oropesa, in the midst of her highly anticipated run as Violetta Valéry in The Met's La Traviata, will share an exclusive house concert on Monday, March 2, 2020, in a stunning TriBeCa loft as part of the 2020 Hamlen-Palm Series.

The concerts are produced by and benefit Classical Action, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

"While I adore and feel so fortunate to perform in some of the most legendary opera houses around the world, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to connect directly with each Hamlen-Palm Series audience member in such an intimate space," Oropesa said. "There are few things as gratifying as being able to share my talent to help people in need get medication and healthy meals and support. It's such an honor and I can't wait to share this evening with you."

Tickets are on sale now at classicalaction.org. All evenings begin with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres before each performance.

Wherever in the world Oropesa performs, critics rave, solidifying her place at the top of her profession. The 2019 Richard Tucker Award winner dazzled audiences last fall in her return to The Metropolitan Opera as the title heroine in Massenet's Manon. Her Hamlen-Palm Series appearance was made courtesy of The Metropolitan Opera.

The 2020 Hamlen-Palm Series concludes with Grammy Award nominee and Musical America's 2019 Artist of the Year Anthony Roth Costanzo on Tuesday, March 24. Fresh off his critically acclaimed performance as the titular role in Phillip Glass' Akhnaten at The Met, Costanzo continues working to create a bridge between classic opera and 21st century audiences.

JACK Quartet opened this year's series with an inspired performance on February 20.

The house concerts take place in the breathtaking loft home of longtime Classical Action supporters Kevin Roon and Simon Yates.

The Hamlen-Palm Series honors two of Classical Action's most ardent supporters. Charles Hamlen was the founding director of Classical Action, a visionary in the world of classical music management as the co-founder of what would become IMG Artists, and artistic adviser to the Orchestra of St. Luke's. Michael Palm was a financial expert and philanthropist who dedicated his life to the arts, gay rights and the fight against HIV/AIDS. Palm died in 1998; Hamlen passed away in 2018.

Founded in 1993, Classical Action draws upon the talents, resources and generosity of the classical, opera and jazz communities to raise money for those battling HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

Your support of Classical Action helps Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fund the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.



Since its founding in 1988, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million to help provide access to lifesaving medications, health care, counseling, nutritious meals and emergency financial assistance to hundreds of thousands of men, women and children across the country.



For more information, please visit Classical Action at classicalaction.org, facebook.com/classicalaction and twitter.com/classicalaction.





