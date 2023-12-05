Lionel Cole and the Cole Legacy Band Come to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Lionel Cole and The Cole Legacy Band on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Lionel Cole, the Platinum selling, and internationally acclaimed entertainer will take an elegant stroll down memory lane tapping into new interpretations of your favorite songs from the 1930’s to today. Lionel will share stories about his time in the music industry, working with his idols, and growing up in the iconic Cole family. Nicknamed the “Kilted Crooner”, Lionel, an American soul with a jazz heart and blues attitude, will bring his smooth baritone voice along with the Cole Legacy Band to 54Below for all to enjoy!

The Cole Legacy Band will include John Di Martino on piano, Elias Bailey on bass, Sam Raderman on guitar, Tony Addison on drums, and special guest Mike McGinnis on woodwinds.

Lionel Cole and the Cole Legacy Band plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646)476-3551.

MORE ABOUT LIONEL COLE

Lionel Cole is from a storied musical family as he is the son of Freddy Cole, a Grammy nominated jazz vocalist, the nephew of Nat King Cole, and the cousin of Natalie Cole.

Lionel’s music includes over 300 original works, performances with countless musical heavyweights such as Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson, and Joss Stone as well as producing numerous television and film compositions. Cole has also been featured as part of Robert Downey Jr’s band.

His musical style draws inspiration from Stevie Wonder, Prince, Chopin, and Samuel Barker.

After an extended tour in Australia, Lionel is making his way to North America with performances in Georgia, South Carolina, and New York City.

Lionel & The Swinger’s Club’s latest albums include “With Love” and “Cancel Christmas” now available!

In 2007, Lionel arranged the Grammy Award-winning recording for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals by John Legend, Joss Stone, and Van Hunt of 'Family Affair.'

Lionel also earned several official Grammy Award Considerations in 2023 from The Recording Academy for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Recording Package (“With Love”), Best Jazz Vocal Performance (“All I Want for Christmas”), and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (“Cancel Christmas”).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.