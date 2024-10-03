Leslie Ayvazian and David Mills Extend into November at PANGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The iconoclastic singer-comedian David Mills and the monologuist Leslie Ayvazian will continue to build their respective followings into November with their popular new shows at Pangea.

“Stay Lost” – Mills’ latest up-to-the-minute mash-up of storytelling, stand-up, and cabaret, which features pianist Jody Shelton -- will stay put in November, with upcoming shows Oct 19, 26 and added shows November 16 and 23… all Saturdays at 9:30pm

Theater artist Leslie Ayvazian -- the author of the notable Off-Broadway plays “Nine Armenians,” “Out of the City,” and “100 Aprils” – returns in the pointed solo piece “Porcupine Girl” on Tues Oct 22, while reprising her crowd-pleaser “Mention my Beauty” on Tues Oct 29 (both at 7pm) and November 7 (post-election Thursday at 7pm).

Ayvazian, who is the current head of playwriting at Columbia University’s Graduate School of the Arts, has been attracting a striking cross-section of millennials and Gen Z audience members who cavort easily with a who’s who of Downtown and Uptown theater luminaries. “I’m so happy that the spirit of protest of the ‘60s and ‘70s that propelled the woman’s movement when I was starting out is registering with this younger audience,” notes Ayvazian. “The experiences then and now are so relatable!”

Stephen Shanaghan, Pangea’s entertainment director adds, “We really couldn’t be happier to be able to introduce a young audience to this kind of thoughtful status-quo challenging work in an East Village club. Leslie’s crowds give us hope that the spirit of protest we nurture here is connecting all of us in important new ways.” Ayvazian began her current stand at Pangea in May.

In “Stay Lost,” Mills, “the arch-debonnair comic” according to Tim Teeman of the Daily Beast, explores uproarious yet uncomfortable themes of contemporary life – broken dreams, disappearing freedoms, casual violence and the tyranny of empty social media culture. His own flaws – shared by many of his gay contemporaries – receive the harshest critique of all, a rip-roaring roasting just as Gen X assumes cultural dominance.

A London expat for several years, Mills, now based here again, has used Pangea as a launchpad for his deeply probing shows. Writing in Broadwayworld.com about “Bitter Endings” two years ago, Stephen Mosher declared the show, “one of the most flawlessly constructed nights of comedy one is likely to see.” Writing in BistroAward.com Gerry Geddes called last year’s “glamour + despair,” “a remarkable show that demands to be seen!”

“Stay Lost” plays these Saturdays Oct 19, 26, Nov 16 and 23. All shows are at 9:30pm. Tickets, which are $20 in advance, are available at www.pangeanyc.com

After popping in the prickly “Porcupine Girl” on Tues Oct 22 at 7pm, Ayvazian reprises her luminous “Mention my Beauty” on Tues Oct 29 at 7pm, and Nov 7 (post-election Thursday), at 7pm. For “Porcupine Girl” tickets, which are $20 in advance, visit www.pangeanyc.com and for “Mention my Beauty” (tickets are also $20 in advance), go to www.pangeanyc.com

A vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021. According to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times the club “has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!”

The club’s deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu is available in both the Front Lounge, and Cabaret Room where, in addition to the cover charge, there is food and beverage minimum of $20 per person. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets). For more info call 212-995-0900.

