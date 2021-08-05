Legendary Strata-East Label to Celebrate 50 Years at Birdland

Strata-East Records will celebrate 50 years ï»¿of amazing Jazz at Birdland, Aug. 31 - Sept. 4, 2021.

Since the label's introduction by Charles Tolliver and the late Stanley Cowell, back in 1971, it has provided the vehicle for many great artists to reach millions of fans.

These include Clifford Jordan, Cecil McBee, Billy Harper, John Hicks, Jimmy Heath/The Heath Brothers and Gil Scott-Heron to name but a few - who can ever forget his Winter in America album?

Strata East @ 50 features Charles Tolliver, Billy Harper, George Cables, Buster Williams and Lenny White.

The 2nd set on Saturday Sep 4th will be live streamed worldwide and feature a guest appearance by Cecil McBee and will be narrated by screen great Danny Glover.

Purchase your Tickets for the Live Stream from Dreamstage here: https://dreamstage.live/event/strata-east. The show starts at 9:30 pm EST and will be available to watch in multiple time zones throughout the world.