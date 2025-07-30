Lee Roy Reams, Penny Fuller, Robert Cuccioli Join BROADWAY AT 50 at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony nominees Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), Penny Fuller (Applause), and Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde), as well as Michael Lavine, Travis Kent (Disaster) and Aeja L. Barrows (Purlie) have joined 54’s BROADWAY AT 50! The Musicals of 1975: From A Chorus Line to The Wiz on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025, at 7:00pm at 54 Below.



This anniversary tribute to 1975 will celebrate the artists and musicals that debuted on Broadway fifty years ago, all sung by an eclectic mix of those who were there and those who later redefined that year’s music.



Scheduled to appear in the concert are Steve Boockvor representing The Lieutenant, Ilene Graff representing Truckload, Carolyn Kirsch representing A Chorus Line, Jeanne Lehman representing A Musical Jubilee, Austin Pendleton representing Goodtime Charley, Kurt Peterson representing By Bernstein and Virginia Seidel representing Very Good Eddie.

More casting will be announced at a later date. 1975: While Gerald Ford told New York City to drop dead, and a man-eating shark terrified movie audiences, Broadway was singing such new songs as “All That Jazz,” “What I Did for Love,” “Home,” and countless others that were crossing over from Broadway to Main Street.

Audiences will walk down memory lane, accompanied by the marvelous melodies of John Kander, Marvin Hamlisch, Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, Charlie Smalls, and many others. Plus, there will be a trivia competition, retro commercials, and some groovy 70s fashions on display.

The concert will be live streamed across the globe.

BROADWAY AT 50! The Musicals of 1975: From A Chorus Line to The Wiz will be produced by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Canaan J. Harris. The evening will be hosted by Broadway Breakdown’s Matt Koplik.



Schneider said, “I have long wanted to celebrate the incredible musicals that debuted in 1975 which not only shaped an era’s music but greatly impacted many of today’s artists. I am so excited that such musicals as A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Chicago, and so many others, all emerged fifty years ago in a season that celebrated diversity in talent and musicianship, as well as laid the foundations for many of today’s current musicals.”

