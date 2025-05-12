Luis E. Mora, Taylor Noll, and Bridgette Kinsella to Join Laurie Roldan at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the New York debut of Bay Area vocalist Laurie Roldan in the East Coast debut of her acclaimed concert “A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter” on Saturday, May 31 at 1:00 PM. Inspired by the enchanting melodies and powerful storytelling of Karen Carpenter, Laurie shares personal stories and memories in a delightful evening woven through Carpenter hits such as “Close to You,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Superstar,” “Ticket to Ride,” and many more.

The evening will feature music director Nicolas Perez, currently serving as music assistant on the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club. Roldan recently announced that her special guests will include featured vocalists Luis E. Mora, Taylor Noll, and Bridgette Kinsella, with whom she will share a special mother-daughter duet for Mother’s Day month. In addition, she will be joined by Charlie Mac Call on bass and Mitch Bowers on drums. A livestream option for the show is available for $20.



Laurie Roldan, the Bay Area-based singer and actress, has been a guest artist at many special events throughout the West, has appeared as a soloist with symphony orchestras throughout California, and has performed lead roles at various Bay Area theaters. Some of her favorite roles include The Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Shellie Award nominee), Percy in The Spitfire Grill (Shellie Award nominee), Sarah in Guys and Dolls, Rose in The Secret Garden, and Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar. She was also part of the Dean Goodman Award-winning cast of A Grand Night for Singing. She volunteers every year to sing for the Hospice of the East Bay “Tree of Lights” events throughout the Bay Area. Her unique inspirational album, Even That, was recorded to comfort those going through difficult times. Laurie was featured in August 2024 on San Francisco's KRON TV show “Live in the Bay” to share about her show and her passion to uplift and inspire others.



