Laurie Roldan To Make Feinstein’s At The Nikko Debut With A SONG FOR YOU: THE MUSIC OF KAREN CARPENTER

Feinstein’s at the Nikko will present the debut of Bay Area vocalist Laurie Roldan in her acclaimed concert A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter on Saturday, November 1 at 8 p.m.

The evening, inspired by the melodies and legacy of Karen Carpenter, blends Roldan’s personal reflections with performances of Carpenters classics including “Close to You,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Superstar,” and “Ticket to Ride.”

Roldan will be joined by music director Michael Hatfield, with Michael Henning on drums and Aaron Germain on bass. The concert also features guest vocalists Christopher Andrew Aceves, Joy Sherratt, and Clarisse Nichole.

The performance marks Roldan’s San Francisco debut at Feinstein’s following her New York appearances earlier this year, including A Song for You at The Green Room 42 and an upcoming engagement at 54 Below on November 11.

Roldan has performed as a soloist with symphonies throughout California, including the Diablo and Livermore Amador symphonies, and has appeared in leading musical theatre roles such as The Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Percy in The Spitfire Grill, and Sarah in Guys and Dolls.

Tickets for A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter at Feinstein’s at the Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco) are priced at $49 (+$10.97 fees) and are available now.