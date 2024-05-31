Laura Dellis Celebrates 27 With New Show HALFWAY TO FIFTY 3 Davenports, June 29

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laura Dellis will present her new show HALFWAY TO FIFTY 3. Laura is back, older than ever, as she looks back on her 27 years of life through stand-up comedy, singing and self- depreciation.

After performing iterations of this show for the past three years, which earned her BroadwayWorld's Best Solo Performance and Chicago Reader Best Comedian (non-standup) nominations, Laura is bringing her life back to Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret.

The show will also feature music director Micky York and the sassiest comedian in Chicago Joe Nicastro as the opener.

This show will take place on Saturday, June 29th, at 8pm, at Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. There is a $25 cover charge plus a two-drink minimum. Due to the demand for this show, advance tickets are available online at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

The previous editions of Laura's Halfway to Fifty, and its follow up Halfway To Fifty ...2 incorporated stand-up comedy about Laura's life with music of all genres. Both shows were sold out and received much acclaim. Some of the audience comments ranged from "Like an entire SNL show, only consistently funny and with no awkward musical guests" and "I haven't laughed so hard in a long time." Her December 2023 wild comedy and musical extravaganza A Very Dellis Holiday had people saying "Saturday Night Live and Second City please find this person. You need her!"

Writing her own standup material, Laura began her road to improv certification through the education at Improv Olympic prior to its closure and recently training again at The Annoyance, where she is performing in the sketch comedy show "Motorcycle Rocketship." Laura also performs with the improv group "Offbrand Funeral Band" all around Chicago comedy theaters.

In her spare time, Laura also co-hosts with Rebecca Marowitz, Tunetown, a podcast on Spotify and Apple, about music of all genres. Together they break down albums, list their favorites, and discover new artists. This podcast is filled with laughter and LOTS of banter.

You can learn more at LauraDellis.com.

