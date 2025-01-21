Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, and More Will Take Part in CALIFORNIA LOVE Benefit at Sony Hall

Click Here for More on California Wildfires

CALIFORNIA LOVE, a benefit concert supporting emergency relief efforts for the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and neighboring cities, will take place on February 17th at Sony Hall.

100% of ticket proceeds will be donated to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund (CCF), a dedicated organization committed to helping communities recover from wildfire devastation.

The evening will feature a musical celebration of California, with songs such as “California Gurls” by Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg, “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan, as well as uplifting anthems like “Treat People with Kindness” by Harry Styles and “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars.

The concert will be hosted by Emmy Award winner Carson Kressley and will showcase performances by an incredible lineup of talent, including: Antonio Cipriano, Ashley Loren, Boy Band Project, Bradley Gibson, Carson Kressley, Eleri Ward, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Kailee Kaleem Wright, Jess Val Ortiz, Joe Serafini, Laura Bell Bundy, Lauren Jelencovich, Marty Lauter, Marcus Martin, Michael Maliakel, Nick Alvino, Orfeh and Ruby Lewis. Additional performers will be announced, and all appearances are subject to talent availability. Produced by Mickey White, with musical direction by Matthew Stephens, choreography by Trent Soyster, and direction by Richard Amelius, the event promises to be an unforgettable night of music, unity, and hope.

VIP Plus tickets will be $150, VIP at $100, General Admission at $50 and Standing Room at $40. Doors open at 6pm and the show begins at 8pm.

