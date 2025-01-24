City Winery NYC Will Host LA Fire Relief Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Winery NYC has announced its ongoing efforts to support those impacted by the devastating Los Angeles fires. Through a series of events and collaborations, the venue has raised significant funds to aid relief programs and continues to rally support for the cause. On January 17th and 18th, City Winery NYC hosted two sold-out performances by Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind, which raised an impressive $10,000 for AirLink, an organization providing critical relief for communities affected by the fires.

This Friday, January 24th, City Winery NYC is hosting a dedicated LA Fire Relief Benefit, headlined by Kyle Cooke, known for Bravo’s “Summer House,” and co-hosted by Reality TV personalities and influencers Joe and Melissa Gorga, Frank Catania, Carl Radke, West Wilson, Connor Wood, Luke Gulbranson, Danielle Olivera, Andrea Lopez, Jason Tartick, Dorinda Medley, Jordan Emmanuel, Frank Catania, and other special guests. 100% of ticket proceeds and a portion of drink sales will go directly to Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong program, operated by Global Empowerment Mission. Kyle Cooke and his wholesaler, Manhattan Beer and Beverage Distributors, have generously donated beverages from Loverboy for the night, adding to the fundraising potential. The event will feature a full dance-party atmosphere, aiming to draw 700 attendees and raise over $30,000. City Winery is honored to be hosting this event alongside Kyle Cooke, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to connect with Bravo stars while supporting a vital cause.

"Our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted by the devastating fires in Los Angeles. By supporting the LA Fire Benefit, we aim to bring people together through shared experiences and community to make a meaningful difference,” said Michael Dorf, CEO of City Winery. “Every dollar raised will go directly toward supporting recovery efforts and helping those affected rebuild their lives. This is what the power of unity and compassion is all about—coming together to uplift and support one another in times of need."

