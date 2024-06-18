LaChanze To Return To 54 Below in September

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present an evening with Broadway legend LaChanze benefitting 54 Below on Sunday, September 15 at 8pm.

Tony Award winner LaChanze makes a dazzling return to 54 Below with a joyous and thrilling show. Armed with a gift for dramatic storytelling and a sultry vocal dexterity, LaChanze brings her powerful mezzo-soprano and commanding stage presence to Broadway's Living Room for an intimate event to benefit 54 Below.

The acclaimed performer will present an exhilarating and electrifying new concert featuring music from her celebrated four-decade career, as well as beloved Broadway classics, Great American Songbook standards, personal favorites, and more.

This one-night only benefit will feature a special dinner menu and full open bar. A limited number of premium tickets will include a meet and greet with LaChanze, and a portion of all ticket purchases is tax-deductible.

Proceeds from the benefit concert will support 54 Below's mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret by providing a home and performance opportunities for both early-career and legendary cabaret artists.

About LaChanze

Known for bringing women of complexity and triumph into the cultural lexicon, LaChanze won hearts—and a Tony Award—for her performance as Celie in The Color Purple. She also originated the role of Ti Moune in Once on This Island (Tony Award nomination) and starred as Wiletta in Alice Childress' historic play, Trouble In Mind (Tony Award nomination) in 2021. Other notable stage performances include roles in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Tony Award nomination), A Christmas Carol, The Secret Life of Bees, If/Then, The Wiz, Ragtime, Uptown… It's Hot!, and Dreamgirls.

On screen, she has delivered memorable roles in both TV and film including: “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise (Emmy Award), Melinda, The Help, HBO's “The Night Of,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Fight,” “Sex And The City,” and Disney animated feature film Hercules among other titles.

Tickets and Information

An Evening with LaChanze plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, September 15 at 8pm, with doors opening at 5:30pm. All benefit tickets include a three-course prix fixe meal and open bar. Benefit ticket prices are:

· Premium seats- $1,250 each, $1,185 tax deductible (includes full dinner, open bar and a private post-show meet and greet with LaChanze)

· Main Dining Room seats - $500 each, $435 tax deductible (includes full dinner and open bar)

· Bar Rail seats- $250 each, $185 tax deductible (includes full dinner and open bar)

· Bar Seats - $125 each, $60 tax deductible (includes full dinner and open bar)

Tickets and information are available at LaChanze">54below.org/LaChanze. Tickets can also be purchased by emailing giving@54below.org or calling (212) 302-5559 ext. 134. All seating is cabaret style and guests may be seated with other parties. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments