LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN Begins Second Season with Carole Demas & Sarah Rice Show October 22

"Live From Skylight Run" the Successful Series Begins its 2nd Year

Carole Demas and Sarah Rice with Ian Herman Take Center Stage Friday, October 22, 7:30 PM EST

Legendary Broadway stars Carole Demas and Sarah Rice reunite on stage on Friday, October 22, at 7:30 PM with a variety of their favorite songs, as the series "Live From Skylight Run" begins its 2nd year of live streams from Westchester, New York to its growing global audience. Snuggled in the spellbound Hudson Valley, home of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow", Carole and Sarah bring you sultry, silly, shivery songs and stories inspired by longing hearts and moonglow. With a role in common, having both played the female lead, Luisa, in the original (long running) production of The Fantasticks, these ladies kicked off a lifetime friendship with one another. This will be their 3rd popular pairing for this series. With Halloween around the corner, this show, "OCTOBER MOON" brings songs of the season, life, love and the magic of the moon.

As this endearing connection continues, Rice and Demas, once again transport their audience on an energetic, nostalgic, and emotional cabaret ride that will surely bring the viewer's Friday night at home to new "musically voluptuous" heights. Rice shares, "We'll have a blast, as we always do when you put us together in front of a live microphone with a kick-ass musical director and sound engineer!" Skylight Run's award-winning owner and sound engineer Stuart J. Allyn will be steering the audio with Broadway Music Director Ian Herman on piano. Rice and Demas won a prestigious Bistro Award in 2018.

Rice will also be showing-off her unique theremin skills, singing solos and duets with Carole. The trio is planning on other delights, "Bewitched", "Moonglow", "Moonlight in Vermont" and "Moondance" among them.

These Broadway ladies invite you to join them on Friday night, to sit back, grab a glass of wine, a cup of tea or a scotch; turn up the volume and sing-along at home. Soon, you will no doubt be asking yourselves when the next cabaret night from Skylight Run will be. You are in luck, its every month for the foreseeable future! For more info and tickets, please visit: https://www.musae.me/skylightrun. Tickets are good for the live stream or anytime afterwards.

Carole Demas: stole the hearts of audiences and critics alike with her captivating and critically-acclaimed creation of Sandy in Broadway's iconic, original GREASE. Her 60 year career has included thousands of leading role performances on and Off-Broadway and in regional theater. Carole originated the title role in the premiere production of Stephen Schwartz's THE BAKER'S WIFE. Among her other roles: two years at New York's Sullivan St. Playhouse as Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS and the creation of original ingénue leads in Fred Ebb's MORNING SUN; RONDELAY (director Cyril Ritchard, choreographer Jacques d'Amboise); Oscar Brand's HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION (opposite Clifton Davis); Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt's PHILEMON and THE BONE ROOM among many others. In major regional theatres: Philia (A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM); Regina (ANOTHER PART OF THE FOREST); Angel (CELEBRATION); Wanda (ENTER LAUGHING); Corrie (BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, with Joan Bennett) and singing for the Champlain and NY Shakespeare Festivals for multiple seasons. On TV, 12 years starring in The Magic Garden, nighttime dramas and daytime soaps, as well as film, Concerts, Cabaret and hundreds of commercials.

Sarah Rice: Originated the role of Marianne in a musical adaptation of THE MISER - HANG ON TO YOUR RIBBONS, Off-Off Broadway. Next cast as Luisa in the original Off-Broadway production of THE FANTASTICKS. Which she played for two years. She also played Anne in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Cunegonde in CANDIDE, at the Guthrie, Miranda in THE TEMPEST, Zan in REGINA, Gretel in HANSEL AND GRETEL and Liesl in THE SOUND OF MUSIC. With Stephen Sondheim and Harold Prince she became part of theatre history, cast as the original Johanna in SWEENEY TODD on Broadway - winning a Theatre World Award. She has won 2 Bistro Awards and a MAC AWARD, Female Vocalist, for her critically acclaimed, Sarah Rice sings SCREEN GEMS, Songs of Old Hollywood. The theremin, unique among musical instruments, is played without physical contact. You will be captivated watching Sarah playing radio waves in the air. Enchanting and other worldly, perfect for Halloween.

Ian Herman: Award-winning Musical Director, pianist, and composer. His career spans decades in the theater community including Broadway shows, Off-Broadway Shows concerts and cabaret work. In 1999 he was honored to receive the prestigious Backstage Bistro Award for Best Music Director. He has worked with such luminary artists as Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Sharon McNight, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Tom Andersen, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Marilyn Sokol, Angela LaGreca, Carole Demas, Carole J. Bufford, and Joy Behar in nightclubs in New York and around the country. Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, The Who's Tommy, Song and Dance, Laughing Room Only with Jackie Mason and Swing.

The above press release was provided by the LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN office.