LIGHTS, CAMERA, LERNER & LOEWE to be Presented at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 is celebrating three iconic movie musicals from the legendary Broadway writing team of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. Joining the cast of "Lights, Camera, Lerner & Loewe" on Tuesday, November 5th at 9:30pm are Christian Mark Gibbs (Camelot, LES MISERABLES), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell), Ellis Gage (White Rose, James & the Giant Peach), and Michael Halling (My Fair Lady, A Tale of Two Cities).

Brigadoon turns 70 this fall, continuing to enchant audiences with its tale of love and a mystical village. My Fair Lady, Lerner & Loewe's most successful movie musical, celebrates its 60th anniversary, while their final collaboration, The Little Prince, reaches its 50-year milestone. These films have left a lasting mark on cinema, and this concert will honor their enduring legacy through the voices of some of Broadway's finest.

The one-night-only concert also features Grammy Award nominee Mykal Kilgore (Motown, Hair), Tony Award nominee Jane Summerhays (Me and My Girl, A Chorus Line), Tony Award Honoree Ben Davis (Once Upon a Mattress, La Boheme), E. Clayton Cornelious (Ain't Too Proud), and Valerie Torres-Rosario (Camelot). Award-winning podcaster and actor Patrick Oliver Jones (Beetlejuice, First Wives Club) will host the evening, offering stories and insights into the creation and impact of these films. Music direction is by Will Curry (associate conductor for the recent Broadway revivals of Camelot and My Fair Lady) with Megan Smythe (The Great Gatsby) on piano.

This will be an unforgettable evening filled with timeless melodies, nostalgia, and the magic of Lerner and Loewe's cinematic masterpieces. The Green Room 42, located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City, is your destination for this unique tribute. Tickets are available for in-person attendance and via livestream at The Green Room 42.

Patrick Oliver Jones is an accomplished actor, producer, and two-time Communicator Award winner for his acclaimed podcasts Closing Night and Why I'll Never Make It. Currently performing as Otho in the national tour of Beetlejuice, Patrick's career includes roles in the original cast of First Wives Club and the national tours of The Addams Family and Evita. He has appeared in regional productions across the U.S. and internationally, and his work extends beyond the stage as a producer and concert host at The Green Room 42 and 54 Below. Through his thoughtful programming and passion for musical theater, Patrick continues to bring together extraordinary talent to celebrate the richness of the art form.

