Kyle Motsinger Will Bring 'down down down' to the Green Room 42

NYC-based indie singer/songwriter Kyle Motsinger has released the emotional single “down down down” for Mental Health Awareness Month. This is the second single from his upcoming third album. The song is recorded, mixed, and mastered by M.P. Kuo. The band features Zachary Eldridge (drums), Chris Bonner (bass), and Adam Stoler (guitars). Janey Choi, Conrad Harris, Mark Kosmala, and Joel Lambdin perform a string arrangement by Mark Hartman.

Kyle Motsinger is a singer-songwriter who “transcends the barriers of genre and style, showcasing versatility and undeniable talent”(BuzzMusic LA). Kyle released his debut album, “Far Away,” in 2017 and has gone on to release several stand-alone singles including “Dark Shadows.” The gothic 60’s soap opera provided the inspiration for the song and the music video featured original series star Kathryn Leigh Scott.

Celebrating the release of “down down down,” Kyle Motsinger returns to The Green Room 42 on Friday, May 31 at 9:30pm with his full band to share his pop/rock music with a theatrical flair. Bear World Magazine reviewed his solo show in Provincetown this past summer and said, “Kyle created a sophisticated NY style cabaret night, showcasing his amazing talent of singing & songwriting – highlights were his fab and clubby song “Retro” and “Dark Shadows.” Further information available here.

About the Artist

Kyle Montsinger was born and raised in a small town near Peoria, Illinois. He earned a BFA in musical theatre at Western Illinois University. He then moved to NYC where he performed in several Off-Broadway productions including “Fancy Nancy The Musical,” a show based on the popular children’s books. While performing, he continued writing his own music and it eventually took the focus of his creativity. Kyle Motsinger has released two full-length albums, 'Far Away' and 'Any Way I Want It To.' He’s also released six singles including “Dark Shadows”, based on the gothic sixties’ series and film by Tim Burton. The music video for the song starred Kathryn Leigh Scott from the series and it premiered to much fan acclaim at the Dark Shadows convention in Los Angeles. Kyle is currently recording his third album which will be released this spring!

Photo Credit: James Falciano

Comments