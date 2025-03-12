Klea Blackhurst Returns With VERNON DUKE'S BROADWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chelsea Table and Stage will present the return of Klea Blackhurst in “The Box Set,” the second annual edition of her season-long retrospective of the celebrated theater and concert artist's acclaimed shows. Presented on Sunday nights at 7:00 PM, the new edition will continue with “Autumn in New York: Vernon Duke's Broadway” on April 13, followed by “A Brand New Evening with Klea Blackhurst” on May 18.

After a summer hiatus, the series resumes with “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael” featuring Billy Stritch, on October 19, and concluding with Blackhurst's most-requested evening, “Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman,” on November 16.

Blackhurst's “The Box Set” gives Klea's longtime followers the chance to revisit this outstanding body of work, while also allowing a new generation of theater and music fans to discover them.

Tickets to each show are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for all shows at $20 each. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

