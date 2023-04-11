Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kim David Smith Presents MOSTLY MARLENE & FRIENDS at Club Cumming Next Month

The performance is on Sunday, May 14.

Apr. 11, 2023  
Kim David Smith Presents MOSTLY MARLENE & FRIENDS at Club Cumming Next Month

Australian cabaret performer Kim David Smith conjures the glitter, doom, and decadence of 1920's Berlin and beyond in his intimate celebration of Dietrich's musical and cultural legacy: Mostly Marlene.

Queer mega-muses collide with Marlene's reimagined repertoire in Smith's luxurious musical rearrangements, stravaging from Weimar Berlin, to Hollywood, through to the battlefields of Europe and into the stratosphere with Dietrich's immortal "Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss." Musical direction is by award-winning accompanist Tracy Stark, with costumes by Miodrag Guberinic (Gaga, Minaj, Madonna, etc.). Debuting at Club Cumming in March 2020, "Mostly Marlene" (littered with more than a modest modicum of Minogue, Madonna, Minnelli, and more!) enjoyed a sold-out Australian premiere at Alan Cumming's 2021 Adelaide Cabaret Festival in June, more sold-out antics at Club Cumming on the Coast (Kennebunkport, Maine, August 2021), a celebrated return to NYC's Club Cumming in September and October of 2022, and performances at Joe's Pub (2022), and Café Sabarsky at the Neue Galerie (2022, 2023).

Australian Kim David Smith is a Helpmann Award nominated singer and cabaret performer,

known for his Weimar-era inspired works that juxtapose authentic musical material with stylistic

takes on current popular tunes. His debut live album "Kim David Smith Live at Joe's Pub" was released in July 2020 (for which he received a 2022 Bistro Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Recording"). His cabaret programmes, "Mostly Marlene, "A Wery Weimar Christmas," "Morphium Kabarett" and "Kim Sings Kylie" have performed regularly in New York City at Café Sabarsky at the Neue Galerie, Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre, Club Cumming, and Pangea. In Australia, Smith has been presented at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, the inaugural Sydney Cabaret Festival, The Festival of Voices, The Brisbane Cabaret Festival, The Ballarat Cabaret Festival, Chapel Off Chapel, the National Gallery of Victoria, and Smith's cabaret birthplace, Melbourne's Butterfly Club. 2009 saw Smith presented with the Bistro Award for Special Achievement (honored alongside Liza Minnelli and Charles Aznavour). He was also nominated for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2022 Manhattan Association of Cabaret (MAC) Awards in the Outstanding Male Vocalist category. Smith is a recipient of the American Australian Association's Dame Joan Sutherland Award for aspiring artists (2008), and is a member of the Kabarett Kollektif, a troupe of New York-based artists dedicated to preserving the European cabaret tradition. Mr. Smith studied at the Ballarat Arts Academy in Australia (BA, Music Theatre), and is based in New York City.

Kim David Smith will present "Mostly Marlene & Friends" at Club Cumming (505 East 6th Street, NYC), Sunday, May 14. Doors at 9pm, performance at 9:30pm.

$30 Cover ($25 cover for the first 25 tickets sold)




Elena Bennett Joins Amanda Reckonwith At Pangea, April 15 Photo
Elena Bennett Joins Amanda Reckonwith At Pangea, April 15
Broadway's D. Sabella is AMANDA RECKONWITH in concert with special guest star, ELENA BENNETT at New York's trendy PANGEA. April 15, 2023.
Linda Eder In Photos By Conor Weiss Photo
Linda Eder In Photos By Conor Weiss
Famed and beloved Linda Eder plays 54 Below with two encores still to come. She is seen, here, in a Broadway World exclusive photo flash by Conor Weiss.
Music Duo THE BRAVE COLLIDE To Debut At New York Irish Center May 5 Photo
Music Duo THE BRAVE COLLIDE To Debut At New York Irish Center May 5
The Irish folk-pop duo The Brave Collide consisting of Celtic Woman star Chloë Agnew and Brian McGrane, of Celtic Tenors fame, launch their debut US tour at the NY Irish Center on Friday May 5, at 7pm.
54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August Photo
54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August
54 Below will present '54 Sings Bo Burnham,' a show featuring the music of the acclaimed comedian and musician, Bo Burnham.

More Hot Stories For You


54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August
April 10, 2023

54 Below will present '54 Sings Bo Burnham,' a show featuring the music of the acclaimed comedian and musician, Bo Burnham.
Gavin Lee to Present STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE at BirdlandGavin Lee to Present STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE at Birdland
April 10, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee – making his Birdland debut with his solo show “Steppin’ Out with Fred Astaire” – on Monday, May 29 at 7:00 PM.
Liz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in JulyLiz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in July
April 10, 2023

54 BELOW will present the return of Emmy winner Liz Callaway in her new solo show Screen Gems on July 6 – 8 & 11 at 7:00pm.
R.E.D. HAT FIGHT CLUB Musical Parody to be Presented at The Green Room 42 on Mother's DayR.E.D. HAT FIGHT CLUB Musical Parody to be Presented at The Green Room 42 on Mother's Day
April 10, 2023

Just in time for Mother’s Day, The Green Room 42 will present the world premiere concert of R.E.D. Hat Fight Club, with Broadway performers in an utterly ridiculous and overtly queer musical parody.
Broadway and Aspiring Performers Will Sing For Sexual Assault Awareness MonthBroadway and Aspiring Performers Will Sing For Sexual Assault Awareness Month
April 9, 2023

Kaileigh Fiorillo will present Together, a night of strength, power, healing, and unity on April 16th at 9:30pm in honor of Sexual Assault Awarness Month.
share