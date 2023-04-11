Kim David Smith Presents MOSTLY MARLENE & FRIENDS at Club Cumming Next Month

Australian cabaret performer Kim David Smith conjures the glitter, doom, and decadence of 1920's Berlin and beyond in his intimate celebration of Dietrich's musical and cultural legacy: Mostly Marlene.

Queer mega-muses collide with Marlene's reimagined repertoire in Smith's luxurious musical rearrangements, stravaging from Weimar Berlin, to Hollywood, through to the battlefields of Europe and into the stratosphere with Dietrich's immortal "Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss." Musical direction is by award-winning accompanist Tracy Stark, with costumes by Miodrag Guberinic (Gaga, Minaj, Madonna, etc.). Debuting at Club Cumming in March 2020, "Mostly Marlene" (littered with more than a modest modicum of Minogue, Madonna, Minnelli, and more!) enjoyed a sold-out Australian premiere at Alan Cumming's 2021 Adelaide Cabaret Festival in June, more sold-out antics at Club Cumming on the Coast (Kennebunkport, Maine, August 2021), a celebrated return to NYC's Club Cumming in September and October of 2022, and performances at Joe's Pub (2022), and Café Sabarsky at the Neue Galerie (2022, 2023).

Australian Kim David Smith is a Helpmann Award nominated singer and cabaret performer,

known for his Weimar-era inspired works that juxtapose authentic musical material with stylistic

takes on current popular tunes. His debut live album "Kim David Smith Live at Joe's Pub" was released in July 2020 (for which he received a 2022 Bistro Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Recording"). His cabaret programmes, "Mostly Marlene, "A Wery Weimar Christmas," "Morphium Kabarett" and "Kim Sings Kylie" have performed regularly in New York City at Café Sabarsky at the Neue Galerie, Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre, Club Cumming, and Pangea. In Australia, Smith has been presented at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, the inaugural Sydney Cabaret Festival, The Festival of Voices, The Brisbane Cabaret Festival, The Ballarat Cabaret Festival, Chapel Off Chapel, the National Gallery of Victoria, and Smith's cabaret birthplace, Melbourne's Butterfly Club. 2009 saw Smith presented with the Bistro Award for Special Achievement (honored alongside Liza Minnelli and Charles Aznavour). He was also nominated for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2022 Manhattan Association of Cabaret (MAC) Awards in the Outstanding Male Vocalist category. Smith is a recipient of the American Australian Association's Dame Joan Sutherland Award for aspiring artists (2008), and is a member of the Kabarett Kollektif, a troupe of New York-based artists dedicated to preserving the European cabaret tradition. Mr. Smith studied at the Ballarat Arts Academy in Australia (BA, Music Theatre), and is based in New York City.

Kim David Smith will present "Mostly Marlene & Friends" at Club Cumming (505 East 6th Street, NYC), Sunday, May 14. Doors at 9pm, performance at 9:30pm.

$30 Cover ($25 cover for the first 25 tickets sold)