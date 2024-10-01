Kiki Ball-Change to Present An Encore Performance Of HOE DOWN! At Red Eye NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yeehaw! Kiki is bringing HOE DOWN! back for an encore performance in NYC. Get ready for a wild, high-energy hoedown as Kiki belts out your favorite country hits from Shania Twain to Dolly Parton, all while serving up hilarious tales from her Southern roots in the Bible Belt of Florida's panhandle!

In true Kiki style, expect raunchy parodies, cheeky innuendos, and a honky tonk good time-backed by a toe-tappin' band (okay, tracks, but still). You'll be hollerin', hootin', and having the time of your life!

The performance will take place at Red Eye NY on October 5th.

Comments