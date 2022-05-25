Kevin Smith Kirkwood's CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! Returns to Joe's Pub in June

CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! - The hit solo show from Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood, will make its triumphant post-pandemic return to Joe's Pub on Thursday, June 23rd at 9:30PM. This special PRIDE EDITION will celebrate New York City Pride week as only Whitney can.

Kevin Smith Kirkwood most recently appeared as 'Victor' in the Fulton Theater's production of "Smokey Joe's Cafe" to rave reviews. Kirkwood performed in the entire Broadway run of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, was seen on television in The CW's Katy Keene, and also appeared as a featured performer in the 2019 WORLD PRIDE PARADE on the PROCTOR & GAMBLE float as Whitney. Kirkwood and Musical Director, Drew Wutke, are thrilled to bring CLASSIC WHITNEY back to where it all began, with a show that celebrates New York City Pride and also FIVE YEARS of performances. Classic Whitney: Pride Edition, will feature a special recreation of Whitney's 1999 performance at New York City's iconic Pride Pier Dance Party, while also welcoming back special guests Juson Williams ('A Wonderful World') as Luther Vandross, Emily McNamara ('A Musical About Star Wars') as Mariah Carey; with fabulous background voices: Kerry Flanagan, John Lucas, and Natalyee Randall. This special Pride Edition will also welcome back JW's Inspirational Singers, the dynamic and soulful choir that won hearts with their appearance on Season 16 of America's Got Talent.

After playing to packed houses at The Cutting Room and Joe's Pub, being featured on NBC TV, and being hailed as a "Critics' Pick" by Time Out New York, Kirkwood again channels the voice, look and spirit of the late icon Whitney Houston as she ascends from the choir of heaven and inhabits the body of Kirkwood to perform renditions of special live concert arrangements of hits from the diva's incredible catalog. Kirkwood has performed CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! around the world, on Atlantis Cruises, and even a command performance at Whitney's estate. The show was hailed as "pitch perfect" by The Huffington Post, with BroadwayWorld.com calling it "thrilling" adding "Kirkwood's good-natured performance delivered Whitney at her best." According to Washington Square News, "to say that Kevin Smith Kirkwood dazzled as Whitney Houston would be an understatement. You couldn't take your eyes off of him!"

CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! is written by Mr. Kirkwood, directed by Ray DeMattis, with musical direction by Drew Wutke, and features vocalists Kerry Flanagan, Lacreta Nicole, and John Lucas. The band consists of Amy Griffiths, Derek Swink, Matt Scharfglass, and Hajime Yoshida. Costume design is by Martha Smith, with wigs by Sabana Styles (Pose, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The show will be presented at JOE'S PUB at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. . For tickets - which cost $30 - call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.