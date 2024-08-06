Kenny Barron Will Make Smoke Jazz Club Debut This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SMOKE Jazz Club has announced that NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron will make his SMOKE Jazz Club debut August 22-25, 2024. The legendary pianist Kenny Barron will lead an essential Trio with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Savannah Harris.



Described as "one of the top jazz pianists in the world (The Los Angeles Times)," Kenny Barron is one of the undisputed masters of the jazz piano with an unmatched ability to mesmerize audiences with his elegant playing, sensitive melodies, and infectious rhythms. Jazz Weekly calls him “the most lyrical piano player of our time.” His historic career began in the hotbed of Philadelphia while he was still a teenager and continued in New York with Roy Haynes, Lee Morgan, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, and so many more. Among numerous accolades and honors, he was named a Jazz Master in 2010 by the National Endowment of the Arts. He leads an essential piano trio with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Savannah Harris.

Located on Manhattan's Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City's premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com.

