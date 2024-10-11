Kenneth Gartman to Present GOTTA SING at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present “Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” on Monday, November 11th at 9:30 pm. Host and Music Director Kenneth Gartman shines a light on some of NYC's best musical theatre talent each month in a new cabaret series - Gotta Sing. You may have seen these top notch performers at a Regional Theatre, Off-Broadway or on Broadway, but now you get to see them up close and personal as solo artists sharing a variety of musical styles connected to their own personal stories as solo artists.

Featuring: Kristen Grace Brown, Eric Byers, Jay DeYonker, Hailey Hyde, Mallory King, Samantha Littleford, Kelly MacMillan, Kade McCloud and Kenneth Gartman

“Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” plays at The Green Room 42 on Monday, November 11th at 9:30 pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.GottaSingKGNYC.com and at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Kenneth Gartman (Host and Music Director) is a New York City based Singer, Pianist, Vocal Coach, Music Director, Director and Producer. As an actor and singer Gartman toured with the Broadway national tour of “The Music Man”, internationally on the Live BBC Broadcast of “Simply Sondheim”, and throughout Ireland in “A New York Songbook: Way Off Broadway”. He released his debut solo album “We Need a Little Christmas” in 2020. As a Music Director his passion is new musical theatre works, concerts and cabarets - Inner Voices III: Arlington (Off-Broadway); Madame Clicquot (Studio Cast Recording and upcoming production); The White City, Broadcast and The ToyMaker (Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference); Numerous readings, cast recordings, demos, cabaret workshops, cabaret shows, benefits, awards presentations and concerts. KennethGartman.com @kenneth_gartman

