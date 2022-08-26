Kathleen Turner, Josh Lamon, Randy Graff & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS at The Green Room 42

After more than two years, NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy is back! During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States; where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous. Their hilarious, exciting, and incredibly brave casts have included stars of film, stage, and screen, as well as luminaries from the cabaret and comedy scenes, and we can't wait to get them back on stage again at The Green Room 42.

Previous DeBlanks performances have benefitted dozens of wonderful organizations, from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to the ASPCA, the ACLU, St Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and others; and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and we are looking forward to contributing to their legacy each month.