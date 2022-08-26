Kathleen Turner, Josh Lamon, Randy Graff & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS at The Green Room 42

After more than two years, NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy is back! During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States; where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous. Their hilarious, exciting, and incredibly brave casts have included stars of film, stage, and screen, as well as luminaries from the cabaret and comedy scenes, and we can't wait to get them back on stage again at The Green Room 42.
Previous DeBlanks performances have benefitted dozens of wonderful organizations, from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to the ASPCA, the ACLU, St Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and others; and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and we are looking forward to contributing to their legacy each month.
The star-studded shenanigans begin at 7pm, Monday, September 19, and the cast includes the always-hilarious Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day), charmingly disarming Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music, Once Upon a Mattress), Broadway dynamo Donna Vivino (Wicked, Hairspray), the stealthy wit of Tony Nominee John Cariani (The Band's Visit, Caroline, or Change), NYC cabaret sensation Natalie Douglas (13-time MAC award winner), and the irresistible radiance of Allison Mackie (Frasier, The Big C).
Continuing the fun at 7pm, Tuesday, October 18 are inimitable Hollywood icon Kathleen Turner (War of the Roses, Serial Mom), Tony-winner Randy Graff (Mr. Saturday Night, CIty of Angels), Outer Critics Circle award-winner Jennifer Van Dyck (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Lady Hamlet), the bewitchingly clever Geneva Carr (Hand to God, Bull), Broadway powerhouse and three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl from the North Country, Thoroughly Modern Millie), and the chameleon-like whimsy of Drama Desk winner Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps, Peter and the Starcatcher).
A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice. Visit villaindeblanks.com for more information.
Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 19 and 7:00PM onTuesday, October 18. Cover charge ($15-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com
.