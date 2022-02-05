Karen Mason to Perform Show at Birdland, KANDER & EBB AND ALL THAT JAZZ!

On March 28 at 7 PM, Karen Mason returns to Birdland for one night only to perform her new show, KANDER & EBB...AND ALL THAT JAZZ! As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, Including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility. Her storytelling is as stellar as her vocals.



The performance is directed by Barry Kleinbort. It features music director by Christopher Denny, as well as Ritt Henn on bass. For more information about tickets or Birdland, click here. For more information about Karen, click here.



Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset

Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is

the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers

can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has

Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln

Center, Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal

Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her newest release "Let The Music

Play," featuring the newest song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.