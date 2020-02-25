Karen Mason Celebrates Her Birthday At Feinstein's/54 Below

In her first cabaret show in 2020, Karen Mason will ring in her birthday on Monday, March 30 at Feinstein's/54 Below! It will be night of unforgettable music, stories, laughter, and joy, and perhaps a few surprises.....because you never know what will happen with this birthday girl!

Karen's all-new show will feature her favorite songs and arrangements, including "Help/Being Alive!," "Lulu's Back in Town," "Now I Have Everything/Married," including songs written by the songwriters she has known throughout her career, such as Kander & Ebb, Amanda McBroom, Sheldon Harnick, and her husband Paul Rolnick, as well as new music chosen specifically for this celebratory night. Birthdays are about spending time with your favorite people at your favorite place! And there's no place that Karen would rather be than with YOU and HER MUSIC on her special night. Don't miss it!

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook as well as Royal Albert Hall in London.

This past year, Karen starred in CHASING RAINBOWS: The Road to Oz at Papermill Playhouse as Kay Koverman. Previously, she starred in the North American premier tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES, playing Madame Giry to standing ovations.

On Broadway, she garnered rave reviews starring as The Queen of Hearts in WONDERLAND and she originated the role of Tanya in Abba's MAMMA MIA! For her portrayal of Tanya, Ms. Mason was awarded a 2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress. Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD, which she performed to critical acclaim and standing ovations on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the final Broadway company of HAIRSPRAY; "Monotony" singer, Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' BROADWAY; Rosalie in CARNIVAL (another Drama Desk nomination); plus featured roles in Broadway's TORCH SONG TRILOGY, and PLAY ME A COUNTRY SONG.

Karen won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, and starred Off-Broadway in her own show Karen Mason SINGS BROADWAY, BEATLES AND BRIAN.

Karen has headlined Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's, Rainbow & Stars, The Algonquin, Arci's Place, The Supper Club and The Ballroom in NYC; The Plush Room, The Fairmont Hotel, The Orinda in San Francisco; and The Park West, Davenport's in Chicago.

Her highly acclaimed recordings include IT'S ABOUT TIME, her 2009 MAC Award-winning Right Here/ Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, the MAC Award-winning When The Sun Comes Out; Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days, (including the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song "Hold Me"), and Not So Simply Broadway. Karen has been featured on the soundtrack of the original cast CD of Wonderland, Jeffrey (Varese Sarabande), the studio cast recording of Wonderful Town (JAY Records), the original cast album of And The World Goes Round (RCA Victor), The Child In Me, Vol. 1 (Harbinger Records), and Lost in Boston ll (Varese Sarabande).

For more information visit: https://54below.com/events/karen-mason-birthday-bash/

