Karen Mason, Artemis, Eliane Elias, And Tatiana Eva Marie Come to Birdland Jazz This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced upcoming programming running November 10 through November 23, 2025, showcasing a wide range of artists across jazz, cabaret, and swing.

At Birdland Jazz Club, highlights include Karen Mason (Nov. 10), Artemis (Nov. 11–15), Danny Tobias Quartet (Nov. 15), Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus (Nov. 16), Eliane Elias: The Art of Bossa Nova (Nov. 18–22), Joie Bianco Trio (Nov. 22), and Regina Martin: The R&R Show (Nov. 23).

Downstairs at the Birdland Theater, the lineup features Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks (Nov. 10–11, 17–18), New Jazz Underground (Nov. 14–15), Benny Benack III Quartet (Nov. 16), and Tatiana Eva Marie: Paris, Je T’aime! (Nov. 21–23).

Weekly resident series return with Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch (Mondays, Jazz Club), David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band (Wednesdays, Theater), Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night (Wednesdays, Theater), The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band (Thursdays, Theater), The Birdland Big Band (Fridays, Jazz Club), and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (Sundays, Jazz Club).

Full performance details and ticket links are available at birdlandjazz.com. All shows require a $20 food/drink minimum.