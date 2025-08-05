Justin David Sullivan, Krystal Joy Brown and More to Perform in SUMMER 2025 WRAPPED at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Summer 2025 Wrapped on August 22nd, 2025 at 9:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of this year’s songs of the summer from your favorite pop artists, sung by some of Broadway’s hottest stars from Gypsy, & Juliet, John Proctor is the Villain, Sunset Boulevard, and more!

54 Below is turning up the heat with an unforgettable night of sizzling tunes and summer vibes, sung by some of Broadway’s best! Summer 2025 Wrapped is a sun-soaked celebration of the most iconic, feel-good, and heart-stirring hits from the playlists that defined the season. From beachy ballads to high-energy anthems, this cabaret is keeping the spirit of summer alive long after the sun sets.

The cast includes Shelby Acosta (Real Women Have Curves), Jisel Soleil Ayon (Hamilton national tour), Maya Boyd (& Juliet), Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along), Victoria Byrd (Boop!), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Disney’s Frozen), Cydney Clark (Sunset Boulevard), Molly Griggs (John Proctor is the Villain), Gizel Jiménez (Warriors), Khailah Johnson (& Juliet), Hannah Kevitt (Maybe Happy Ending), Jaydon Nget (The Outsiders national tour), Ryah Nixon (Boop!), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Les Miserables national tour), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Josh Andrés Rivera (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Arianna Rosario (Moulin Rouge! national tour), Kay Sibal (Six), Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), and Jordan Tyson (Gypsy).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros & Maya Bryant with music direction by James Stryska.

Summer 2025 Wrapped plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 22nd at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$45 ($40.50-$51.50 with fees), VIP seating is $55 ($62.50 with fees) and Premiums are $80 ($90 with fees).